DC gets violent over police-involved shooting of armed black man

About 200 protesters gathered in D.C. with megaphones and threats after a police officer shot and killed an armed black man.

It started out as a screamfest. The media ginned it up and within hours, it became unruly.

What we know so far is the officers responded to a vehicle with guns. Some fled and one discharged his firearm which is legal. If they think the suspect is dangerous, they can stop them with force.

Police official describes the shooting that occurred in Washington DC today. pic.twitter.com/P3Z1AK26Cc — Riot Watch (@U_News_) September 2, 2020

The video is from 18-year-old Deon Kay’s Instagram page, which is now inactive. We believe Kay is the ‘innocent 18-year-old’ who was shot and killed:

Well #dcriots absolutely pieces of shit,maybe their parents will see this and start parenting! Don’t cry when your kids act like this https://t.co/rgOI9LZZMe — Stephanie Cordner (@StephanieCordn2) September 3, 2020

DC MAYOR BOWSER DID NOT SEND REINFORCEMENTS

Muriel Bowser, a BLMer herself, could have added law enforcement support to ward off mayhem but she didn’t. She had hours to do it. Apparently, she wants chaos and violence.

Marxist, Racist Mayor Muriel Bowser could have actually secured her streets tonight to avoid the riots currently happening in DC. She didn’t. She wants violence against conservatives and Trump supporters and cops. This violent mob is their voting base.pic.twitter.com/53kQyoYLQ8 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 28, 2020

On Tuesday, the GOP-led Senate Judiciary sent a letter to Bowser demanding she restore order. They asked for her documents related to riot response. “You must restore order,” the letter reads.

Black Lives Matter led the screamers called peaceful protesters.

Activists gather in DC to protest police shooting of 18 year old https://t.co/7LKyjFeDDn — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 3, 2020

They wouldn’t let Fox in because they aren’t as biased as the other media. Although that’s not how they put it.

“All they do is lie. They need to leave. Fox5 is not welcome in Southeast” Protesters in SE, DC run Fox5 out of the protests. As a journalist, I am appalled… that it didn’t happen sooner. Fox are NOT journalists #DeonKay #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/68Oz6k6aB7 — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) September 3, 2020

THE EXTREMISTS ARE SEEMINGLY PAID?

#DCProtests NEW: letter from @Jim_Jordan + @JamesComer to @MayorBowser “All documents + communications” on DC response + examination of whether “perpetrators of the recent violence + intimidation…have been paid or otherwise induced to commit these pic.twitter.com/pxdeGZtDFn — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) September 2, 2020