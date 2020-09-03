DC gets violent over police-involved shooting of armed black man

By
M. Dowling
-
0

About 200 protesters gathered in D.C. with megaphones and threats after a police officer shot and killed an armed black man.

It started out as a screamfest. The media ginned it up and within hours, it became unruly.

What we know so far is the officers responded to a vehicle with guns. Some fled and one discharged his firearm which is legal. If they think the suspect is dangerous, they can stop them with force.

The video is from 18-year-old Deon Kay’s Instagram page, which is now inactive. We believe Kay is the ‘innocent 18-year-old’ who was shot and killed:

DC MAYOR BOWSER DID NOT SEND REINFORCEMENTS

Muriel Bowser, a BLMer herself, could have added law enforcement support to ward off mayhem but she didn’t. She had hours to do it. Apparently, she wants chaos and violence.

On Tuesday, the GOP-led Senate Judiciary sent a letter to Bowser demanding she restore order. They asked for her documents related to riot response. “You must restore order,” the letter reads.

Black Lives Matter led the screamers called peaceful protesters.

They wouldn’t let Fox in because they aren’t as biased as the other media. Although that’s not how they put it.

THE EXTREMISTS ARE SEEMINGLY PAID?

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply