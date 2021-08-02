Dr. Paul Kengor on American Marxism

















Dr. Paul Kengor is a professor of political science at Grove City College, executive director of The Center for Vision & Values, and author of several books. He is a renowned expert on communism and appeared on Life, Liberty, and Levin last night. Dr. Kengor spoke about the unique American Marxism taking over the United States.

It’s unlike anything we’ve seen before and while it is based on Marxism, it’s not like Soviet Marxism or even Maoist.

We contend it’s much worse.

While Marxism has mostly been rooted in class or race warfare, the American form is rooted in age, sex, gender, class, race, and so many other issues.

Watch:

Another interesting video from Dr. Kengor. His discussion of communist prisons and Wurmbrand is especially interesting. He talks about the truly diabolical nature of communism.

The Catholic Church was warning against communism in 1844, two years before the publication of The Communist Manifesto.

Watch:

