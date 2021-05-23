Cussed Cheney says Rep. Greene’s comments are “evil lunacy”



















#TimeToExpelMarjorie is now trending on Twitter. She is guilty of wrongthink and violating Newspeak laws.

Striving to be relevant, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Saturday became the latest lawmaker to condemn Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for comparing Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) mask policy on the House floor to the Holocaust.

“This is evil lunacy,” Cheney tweeted Saturday morning, along with a clip of Greene’s Friday interview on Real America’s Voice. During the segment, Greene also argued that Pelosi was “mentally ill.”

We don’t like the Holocaust comparison at all but there are comparisons to be made with pre-war Nazi Germany. We know what she meant. She was talking generally.

“You know, we can look back at a time in history when people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany,” Greene added in the interview. “And this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about.”

This is evil lunacy. https://t.co/xHeUgbx7wa — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) May 22, 2021

This is in no way a comparison, of course, but in Gainesville, they are giving out orange stickers for people to wear at the council meetings to prove they’ve been vaccinated.

Council members don’t have to wear orange badges, of course.

Oregon is mulling over vaccine passports for a pandemic that no longer is one in the USA. That’s when it becomes about control.

It’s best to not get hyperbolic with the Holocaust since it was so terrible because it gives people like Cheney and Tapper fodder.

But Nancy Pelosi is nuts.

And it’s a free country so Rep. Taylor Greene can say what she wants.

WHAT YOU WON’T HEAR CHENEY COMPLAIN ABOUT

What you won’t hear from Congresswoman Cheney is complaints about Democrats calling Republicans racists, xenophobes, nativists. You won’t hear her complain about Joe Biden destroying the country.

You won’t hear her say a word about Biden’s devastatingly destructive policies or his Brownshirts, Antifa and BLM. But, you will hear her rant about the Right and how dangerous they might become.

She tweeted a story from the Atlantic, now owned by the female Soros, Laurene Jobs. The left-wing author’s evidence is Trump calling the 2020 election “the crime of the century.” Author Wehner wrote that in really large type. Another example of the Republican Party’s fanaticism from the author comes from Cheney herself who can’t find enough left-wing outlets to spew her Trump hate.

Cheney was ousted so it must be because we are in the “thrall” of Trump’s personality or something, says Wehner.

It goes on in the same vein with him cherry-picking selected comments to explain his sweeping generalization that the Right is getting comfortable with violence. Perhaps the Left is nervous because at some point their extreme communistic policies will cause the traditional American to rise up in some way.

Meanwhile, they’re the ones who are violent except for one riot at the Capitol.

Must read: “Trump is Marching Down the Road to Political Violence. The Republican Party must counteract lies rather than indulge them.” https://t.co/o4BYGQ3Y9m — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) May 21, 2021

Related

















