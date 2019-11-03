Customer shoots out KFC window after they forgot her fork & napkin

An irate customer in a Mercedes shot out the window of a KFC drive-thru on Monday after they forgot to give her a fork and napkin.

She was obviously very serious about her fork and napkin. If they didn’t give her the chicken, it would have been much worse.

All they know about the woman is she is African-American, an adult, and she was driving a white Mercedes.

They have surveillance cameras and an arrest can’t be far away. Hopefully, the fork and napkin made it worth the prison stretch.

The incident occurred at about 11:50 a.m. on Oct. 28 at the KFC on Boone Station Road in Shelbyville, Newsweek reported.

Officers responded to the call for “shots fired” at the fast-food restaurant after the customer whipped out her gun in the drive-thru line because she was unhappy with her incomplete order.

“According to employees a customer in the drive-thru lane became agitated and verbally abusive,” Shelbyville Police Sergeant Kelly Cable told Newsweek in a written statement.

She shot out a window but didn’t hurt anyone, fortunately. The woman drove off at a high rate of speed according to Sgt. Cable.

The anonymous woman needs serious anger management training.