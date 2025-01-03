Judge Merchan Sets Sentencing of Donald Trump for Jan. 10

The judge in Donald Trump’s New York criminal hush money case indicated Friday that he intends to sentence the president-elect to an “unconditional discharge” out of respect for the presidential immunity doctrine.

Judge Juan Merchan ordered Trump to appear in person or virtually for sentencing on Jan. 10, 10 days before Trump’s presidential inauguration. Is Merchan going to rail against DJT and humiliate him?

Merchan, in his ruling Friday, called an unconditional discharge the “most viable solution to ensure finality and allow Defendant to pursue his appellate options.”

He Could Still Sentence Him in Four Years

The judge left open the possibility of sentencing him when his term in office is done — an alternative suggested by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office.

Merchan said he found that option “less desirable than imposing a sentence before January 20, 2025. The reasons are obvious. However, if the Court cannot impose sentence before Defendant takes his oath of office, then this may become the only viable option.”

Trump faces the possibility of up to four years in prison for his conviction, though the sentence of an unconditional discharge means he would avoid prison, fines, or probation.

Trump’s legal team is expected to try to stop the Jan. 10 sentencing, sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News. The sources said that his lawyers intend to ask an intermediate New York appellate court to intervene and stop the sentencing hearing from going forward.

It is a conviction. I don’t know how that affects an appeal.

The case was a complete fraud. The 34 felonies refer to the 34 times his accountant put the alleged hush money in as a legal expense. It was Trump’s money, not campaign money. The Feds refused to prosecute because there was no case.

