D-Day, June 6, 1944, True Honor

The Western Allies of World War II launched the largest amphibious invasion in history when they assaulted Normandy, located on the northern coast of France, on 6 June 1944. The invaders were able to establish a beachhead as part of Operation Overlord after a successful “D-Day,” the first day of the invasion.

These men were the most gallant of men and many lost their lives but even as many fell, others moved forward, never hesitating, as they took back the beaches of Normandy.

THE MOVING CEREMONY

One of the most moving ceremonies I have ever witnessed, joining civilization’s saviors today at Omaha Beach, Normandy. A reminder to cherish all our freedoms.#DDay75Anniversary pic.twitter.com/eQZmeYRElD — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) June 6, 2019

