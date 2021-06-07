Imbecile Jimmy Kimmel calls Florida “America’s North Korea”



















Imbecile Jimmy Kimmel called Florida, ‘America’s North Korea.’ He was being funny? This is what these late-night comedians do. They use their pulpit to trash anyone and anything that they disagree with and call it comedy.

“In America’s North Korea, the Sunshine State, from time to time, we enjoy taking a look at what’s going on, and tonight we are doing it again in a Gov. DeSantis edition of ‘This Week in Florida,'” Kimmel said while introducing a video of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis kicking off the “2021 Python challenge.” The annual event challenges participants to remove invasive Burmese pythons “with the goal of empowering people to take an active role in conserving the Florida Everglades through invasive species removal,” the competition website explains.

“As part of my focus on restoring the Everglades, I’ve charged FWC with dedicating more resources and taking innovative approaches to removing invasive Burmese pythons,” DeSantis said in a press conference introducing this year’s contest.

Alleged comedian Jimmy Kimmel calls Florida “America’s North Korea.” pic.twitter.com/uGzutPLxC4 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 4, 2021

