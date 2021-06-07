Imbecile Jimmy Kimmel calls Florida “America’s North Korea”

Imbecile Jimmy Kimmel called Florida, ‘America’s North Korea.’ He was being funny? This is what these late-night comedians do. They use their pulpit to trash anyone and anything that they disagree with and call it comedy.
“In America’s North Korea, the Sunshine State, from time to time, we enjoy taking a look at what’s going on, and tonight we are doing it again in a Gov. DeSantis edition of ‘This Week in Florida,'” Kimmel said while introducing a video of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis kicking off the “2021 Python challenge.” The annual event challenges participants to remove invasive Burmese pythons “with the goal of empowering people to take an active role in conserving the Florida Everglades through invasive species removal,” the competition website explains.
“As part of my focus on restoring the Everglades, I’ve charged FWC with dedicating more resources and taking innovative approaches to removing invasive Burmese pythons,” DeSantis said in a press conference introducing this year’s contest.
Did a whole recurring Black faced bit on his Man Show
More power to him. I wish he would start insulting Tennessee more. I hope all the Jimmy Kimmel watchers take what he says to heart and stop moving to places like my state and Florida. Where I live in Tennessee, you can’t buy a house any more because of all the people from California and New York selling their houses for a zillion bucks and buying all the real estate in sight. Developers have bought all the pasture land within driving distance of any cith and are putting up McMansions like weeds. I wish they’d watch more Kimmel, and I wish he’d get a lot more punches in. Good for him. All you people watching Kimmel — my state sucks. I wouldn’t move here. You’ll be happy staying in Los Angeles. Trust me.
Jimmy Kimmel is ” Americas Butt Rash”.