DA Bragg Explains Releasing Cop Beaters Over Lack of Evidence

Soros’s Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg finally broke his silence Friday about releasing the foreigners who beat up two police officers on a city street. He didn’t even require bail.

It comes after criticism from Governor Hochul and New York Attorney General James.

“Bail should have been set. It was a serious felony. Why it wasn’t set, I do not know,” James lamented.

“Right now, they should be sitting in Rikers [island],” Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

He held one of the criminals in prison, so he used that as an excuse for the inexcusable.

“The important thing is to hold the right people accountable for the right conduct. It’s the bedrock of our system,” Bragg said.

As they left, one gave everyone the middle finger.

Four of them got money from the Catholic church and boarded a bus to California with their new fake names. They’re in the wind.

Gov. Hochul said to deport them.

Yes, of course we should.

Bragg tried to ignore the questions. He’s special.

Corrupt prosecutor Alvin Bragg runs from questions after he defended his actions to release the illegals who assaulted NYPD officers. These people are sick… pic.twitter.com/hwI6RJcfXe — The Trump Train (@The_Trump_Train) February 3, 2024

During a press conference later that evening, Bragg defended his actions, stating that the release was based on available evidence. He thinks it is essential to ensure that each defendant is identified.

He has them on videos, and the police are witnesses.

“In Manhattan, we don’t tolerate or accept assaults on police officers. I watched the tape this week. Despicable behavior. It sickened me and outraged me,” the DA claimed.

PBA President Patrick Hendry isn’t happy with the George Soros justice system in New York City courtesy of Alvin Bragg.

REPORT: New York PBA President Livid That Illegal Aliens Who Violently Attacked NYPD Officers ON CAMERA Are Now Walking Free With No Bail As DA Alvin Bragg Says There Wasn’t Enough Evidence To Charge Them! pic.twitter.com/EiZwgea12V — John Basham (@JohnBasham) February 3, 2024

