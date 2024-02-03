DA Bragg Explains Releasing Cop Beaters Over Lack of Evidence

M Dowling
Soros’s Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg finally broke his silence Friday about releasing the foreigners who beat up two police officers on a city street. He didn’t even require bail.

It comes after criticism from Governor Hochul and New York Attorney General James.

“Bail should have been set. It was a serious felony. Why it wasn’t set, I do not know,” James lamented.

“Right now, they should be sitting in Rikers [island],” Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

He held one of the criminals in prison, so he used that as an excuse for the inexcusable.

“The important thing is to hold the right people accountable for the right conduct. It’s the bedrock of our system,” Bragg said.

As they left, one gave everyone the middle finger.

Four of them got money from the Catholic church and boarded a bus to California with their new fake names. They’re in the wind.

Gov. Hochul said to deport them.

Yes, of course we should.

Bragg tried to ignore the questions. He’s special.

During a press conference later that evening, Bragg defended his actions, stating that the release was based on available evidence. He thinks it is essential to ensure that each defendant is identified.

He has them on videos, and the police are witnesses.

“In Manhattan, we don’t tolerate or accept assaults on police officers. I watched the tape this week. Despicable behavior. It sickened me and outraged me,” the DA claimed.

PBA President Patrick Hendry isn't happy with the George Soros justice system in New York City courtesy of Alvin Bragg.


lalasayswhat
Guest
lalasayswhat
1 hour ago

The Catholic church is involved in human trafficking. When are they going to be held accountable?

M Dowling
Author
M Dowling
1 hour ago
Reply to  lalasayswhat

The only churches I could find that aren’t doing this are the Mormans and 7th Day Adventists. It’s very troubling.

Peter B. Prange
Guest
Peter B. Prange
6 minutes ago
Reply to  lalasayswhat

LaLa, at times we disagree, but I am compelled to support your point. The depths of the depravities of Roman Catholicism keep increasing. If it were a truly functioning Christian Church they would welcome a real house cleansing.
Many complain on this site about people who keep supporting the corrupt Democrats. Should anyone still support corrupt Roman Catholicism id they wouldn’t clean their house?

