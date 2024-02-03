Judge Kaplan Told DJT Jury to Never Admit They Were on the Jury

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

After the verdict, Judge Lewis Kaplan told jurors in the E. Jean Carroll civil lawsuit against Donald Trump. “My advice to you is that you never disclose that you were on this jury, and I won’t say anything more about it,” Kaplan said after the verdict was read. “And I won’t say anything more about it.”

The Judge seems to think the former president is Al Capone.

Kaplan took an aggressive tone with Donald Trump’s lead attorney, Alina Habba. At one point, Habba wanted to show the jury some tweets so she could present them from her perspective. Kaplan wouldn’t allow it and threatened to throw her in the clink.

He also wouldn’t allow Donald Trump to present evidence, and make a closing statement. Kaplan demanded that Habba give him the questions she planned to ask Trump. He also demanded the answers, and then edited them.

The mainstream media portrays Habba as resistant to rules.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments