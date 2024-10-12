DA Harris Didn’t Want to Prosecute Drug Dealers Until a 3rd Arrest

This recently unearthed video shows that then-San Francisco prosecutor Kamala Harris recommended not prosecuting drug dealers until their third arrest.

She was the Alvin Bragg of her day. He is currently destroying New York City, as is Gov. Hochul with the no-bail laws.

When Kamala Harris was a district attorney, she helped destroy San Francisco. At the time, violent crime rose, the streets were lawless, and, as the interviewer said, “the word is out.” The interviewer asked a former prosecutor in the DA’s office, “Isn’t it true that if you’re a drug dealer, the policy is you can’t be arrested, except after the third time, and they’re coming in from around the Bay Area to do their drugs here?”

Prosecutor: “Listen, I left the DA office two and a half years ago when my boss, Lawson [left] – I was loyal to him. And I stayed out of politics, but somebody handed me an article from the legal newspaper, which I couldn’t believe.

“DA Kamala Harris floated a plan to the police department to not prosecute drug dealers until their third arrest. Now, remember, the police were not big fans of Hallinan. The police command, hearing about this, said, This is crazy. AC Transit, Bart, and Sam Trans will have to add extra buses and trains to transport all the drug dealers.

“One said, Captain Cashman said, I believe in catch and release for trout, but not for drug dealers, and it’s just what you said. Word travels on the street. So drug dealers hear about this, and they flock to San Francisco, and there’s a connection between that kind of rampant drug dealer and turf wars and homicides. That’s why that article troubles me so much.

Kamala Harris is evil. She destroyed Attorney Philip Kramer to make points with the Big Banks.

Listen to this woman's story about Kamala Harris and her ex husband, attorney Philip Kramer !

It wasn’t a one-off. This is how she operates. She stole Nina Simone’s estate.

She is the one who kept Brittney imprisoned by conservatorship.

Kamala Harris enabled the trafficking of Britney Spears & took away the late Nina Simone's estate from her family. Despite many pleas from Britney Spears advocates, Kamala Harris did nothing to help free the pop star from her abusive & corrupt conservatorship that she compared…

Notice how everyone has the same two pre-printed, expensive signs. She is a fraud, and her entire campaign is a fraud.