Dad Who Said, “Let’s go Brandon,” Is accused ‘Fundamentally’ of ‘Insurrection’

The dad who said, “Let’s go Brandon,” which is code for “F*** Joe Biden,” said that he has been receiving threats since the incident.

“At the end of the day, I have nothing against Mr. Biden, but I am frustrated because I think he can be doing a better job,” former police officer Jared Schmeck, 35, who works for an electric company, said to The Oregonian. “I mean no disrespect to him.”

The dad said that he’s not a “Trumper,” but said that he is a “free-thinking American and follower of Jesus Christ.”

Trash media doxxed him. As far as the dad, it’s nothing compared to what the Left said about Donald Trump.

The senior editor of The Atlantic claimed the Dad saying, ‘Let’s go Brandon’ is “fundamentally about insurrection.” Truly this editor is a buffoon.

Senior editor of The Atlantic says dad saying Let’s Go Brandon “is fundamentally about insurrection” pic.twitter.com/I2XxLQ1QsN — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) December 26, 2021

The Dad said he and his family call the NORAD Santa Tracker every Christmas Eve and he did not know the call would be live-streamed.

When the Dad, Jared shared the names of his children, President Biden immediately honed in on the boy named Hunter, sharing that they have a son and grandson named Hunter as well.

The Presideent shared a brief exchange with his children and discussed what they wanted for Christmas.

Jared’s 11-year-old Griffin told the president he wanted a piano for Christmas. His son Hunter said he wanted a Switch.

“Well, have a Merry Christmas. Have a wonderful Christmas,” the First Lady said to him.

“I hope you guys have a wonderful Christmas as well,” he said. “Merry Christmas and Let’s Go Brandon!”

“Let’s Go Brandon, I agree,” the president said.

“By the way are you in Oregon? Where’s your home?” he said but the call had been disconnected. “I think we lost him,” and that was it.

The dad said that since the incident there is more than people on Twitter attacking him. He said that he has received “vague but threatening” phone calls since the incident.

Swalwell weighed in.

“I refuse to believe we are this indecent as people. Not on Christmas Eve. And not to a person who lost his wife and daughter at Christmastime. We are better than this. Be kind and #MerryChristmas,” Rep. Eric Swalwell, who had a really close relationship with a Chinese Communist spy, said.

As Jared says:

“And now I am being attacked for utilizing my freedom of speech,” he said. “I understand there is a vulgar meaning to ‘Lets go Brandon,’ but I’m not that simple minded, no matter how I feel about him.

“He seems likes he’s a cordial guy. There’s no animosity or anything like that. It was merely just an innocent jest to also express my God-given right to express my frustrations in a joking manner… I love him just like I love any other brother or sister,” he said.

I don’t love him, but, he’s the bigger person.

