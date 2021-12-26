J6 Committee Wants to Put Donald Trump in Prison for Up to 20 Years

The Jan. 6 Select Soviet-Style Committee intends to explore potential criminal wrongdoing by former President Trump reports The Hill.

The panel has said it could refer Trump to the Justice Department for prosecution if it finds damning evidence. Isn’t that what it has been all along? A Beria witch hunt?

The Hill states it “would be seen as an open invitation to Attorney General Merrick Garland to be more aggressive towards the former president than he has been in his tenure thus far.”

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the select committee’s vice chair, gave the first indication at a hearing earlier this month that the panel is examining whether Trump committed a crime.

In no way is this committee empowered to investigate the President for a crime. He has been investigated and exonerated.

Quoting the statutory text for a felony obstruction offense, Cheney said that a key question for the select committee investigation is, “Did Donald Trump, through action or inaction, corruptly seek to obstruct or impede Congress’ official proceedings to count electoral votes?”

That is trumped up, pardon the double meaning. The woman is evil.

THEY WANT TO IMPRISON HIM FOR UP TO 20 YEARS

Obstruction of an official proceeding is a charge that carries a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison. Federal prosecutors have wielded it against hundreds of rioters alleged to have participated in the attack on the Capitol.

But bringing the same charge against a president who never set foot in the building would require far more complex legal and political calculations, The Hill reports.

“The challenge is…this undefined territory of the circumstances under which an executive official crosses the line between exercising executive power to actual obstruction of justice,” said Daniel Hemel, a University of Chicago law professor.

Beria Redux

This is exactly what Lavrentiy Beria did under Stalin. Lavrentiy Beria, the most ruthless and longest-serving secret police chief in Joseph Stalin’s reign of terror in Russia and Eastern Europe, bragged that he could prove criminal conduct on anyone, even the innocent.

“Show me the man and I’ll show you the crime” was Beria’s infamous boast. He served as deputy premier from 1941 until Stalin’s death in 1953, supervising the expansion of the gulags and other secret detention facilities for political prisoners. He became part of a post-Stalin, short-lived ruling troika until he was executed for treason after Nikita Khrushchev’s coup d’etat in 1953.

Beria targeted “the man” first, then proceeded to find or fabricate a crime. Beria’s modus operandi was to presume the man guilty and fill in the blanks later.

Escalation Was Always the Goal

According to The Hill, any criminal referral from the select committee alleging that Trump violated the law would be an overt escalation of lawmakers’ efforts to pressure the Biden DOJ into being more aggressive towards the former president.

While congressional criminal referrals have no legal weight to compel federal investigators to bring charges, this has always been the goal of the Biden administration.

This is Russiagate 3.0 to keep him from running again. Liz Cheney is no Republican, nor is Adam Kinzinger.

Must Be Guilty

The article goes on to explain the pluses and minuses. It concludes that if they do bring charges, they have the evidence and he must be guilty. Really?

Katherine Hawkins, a senior legal analyst at the nonpartisan Project on Government Oversight [which is actually partisan left], “Just getting the truth out is valuable in itself,” Hawkins said. “Knowing how close we came and what mechanisms could be in place to prevent that from happening again is really important. But also if there’s evidence of unaddressed crimes that we don’t know if the Department of Justice is going to investigate, I think it’s definitely appropriate for the committee to put that at the DOJ’s feet and say, ‘What are you doing with this? What’s going on here?’”

What truth would that be? The truth of the Russiagate coup? No, not that truth. It’s the truth that the first hoax and the second hoax were so successful that the Left could easily pull another. And Americans won’t care.

If they get their way, there is no longer any justice in America.

