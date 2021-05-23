Daily Beast trashes newly-fired Santorum as a racist, pro-colonizer



















Nutso Daily Beast said that Rick Santorum was fired for his racist, pro-colonization comment. The author added he was fired after he “said there was “nothing” in America before white people showed up.”

No, that’s not what he said. It had nothing to do with skin color. These people are crazy. He’s also not a colonizer. He wasn’t around when the settlers came to the new land.

“We birthed a nation from nothing, I mean nothing was here,” Santorum said on April 26. “I mean, yes, we have Native Americans, but candidly, there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture.”

His words were swiftly condemned by the National Congress of American Indians and Illuminative, a nonprofit that challenges harmful stereotypes of Indigenous peoples. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve as a cabinet secretary, told Huffington Post his comments were “unfortunate.”

“Perhaps we haven’t done a good job of educating Americans about Indian history, because Native American history truly is American history,” Haaland added.

Santorum said he “misspoke” but didn’t apologize. [Why should he?]

Europeans didn’t colonize, they settled and pioneered land that was not a nation but was occupied by several million native Americans in tribes. There was plenty of land for everyone.

There was always a lot of conflict and peace between the settlers and the natives.

Natives helped settlers farm, particularly for corn. We use some of their names but then get accused of appropriating their culture. They helped explain the wildlife. But Europeans kept their own culture and brought it to the new land. That’s the truth. Many Americans came to this country much later — legally.

The pro-colonization mantra is an assault on the Founding. It’s ironic that the Left is complaining of ‘colonization’ hundreds of years ago while they encourage an invasion by the peoples’ of the world at our open border.

We love Native Americans at the Sentinel and think they had a rich culture, but Europeans had a rich culture of their own that dominated.

