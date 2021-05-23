With Profits Exploding, Should Cartels Make Biden Their “Employee of the Month”?



















The headline is SATIRE, partially inspired by an exquisite bit of trolling done by Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue. After economic illiterate and failed small business woman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for a boycott of his company (because he supported Trump) sales went through the roof. Soon after, Mr. Unanue, a very successful Latino entrepreneur, expressed his gratitude by announcing that AOC was selected as the company’s “Employee of the Month”.

So we might ask ourselves, how much more have Joe Biden’s wide-open border policies done for all those deadly cartels, who are now raking in record-breaking amounts of blood money? Hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants pouring over Southern Borders serve at least 3 unholy purposes.

Their payments to gangs are a huge, steady stream of dirty income. Those overwhelming numbers keep our border security officers from securing the nation’s perimeter. And that distraction allows a much easier flow of guns, drugs, and hard-core criminals into our population.

If you think some of these bouts of criminality are just typical of the ebb and flow of what goes on between Mexico and the US, consider the following. Texas Gov. Abbott said, “We had almost an 800% increase April over April of the amount of fentanyl that has been apprehended by the Texas Department of Public Safety. We have obtained enough fentanyl coming across the border to kill every single person in the state of New York.”

And that’s just what was stopped. Can you imagine, given Biden’s continued head in the sand denials about any “crisis”, how much high-priced contraband of all shapes and sizes have found its way here?

At that rate forget “employee of the month”. Maybe the cartels would consider making Hunter’s Father “employee of the year”. Insert smiley-faced emoji here.

