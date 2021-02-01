Et tu, Ted? Senator Cruz calls DJT’s rhetoric “reckless and irresponsible”

Senator Ted Cruz accused President Donald Trump of using rhetoric that was “reckless and irresponsible” about the election during an interview during the season premiere of ‘Verdict.’
Cruz said, “President Trump’s rhetoric, I think, went way too far over the line. I think it was both reckless and irresponsible because he said repeatedly—and he said over and over again—he won by a landslide; there was massive fraud; it was all stolen everywhere.”
But not the Democrats?
WE ALL SAW THE CHEATING COMING
The former president’s hyperbole aside, he saw the cheating coming and no one did a thing about it.
The Texas senator said the campaign “did not prove the election was stolen in any court.” However, what Cruz didn’t say is the courts barely reviewed the evidence, if at all. They dismissed the cases based on plaintiffs having no standing or filing the case too soon or late.
Cruz continued, “That evidence, the campaign did not prove that in any court, and to make a determination about an election it has to be based on the evidence, and so simply saying the result you want, that’s not responsible and you’ve never heard me use language like that.”
There was a lot of voter fraud, but, more problematic than that were the mail-in balloting, ballot harvesting, endless counting of votes, and last-minute changes in laws to favor radical Joe Biden, the puppet president.
The unmonitored Zuckerberg boxes were another concern. Were people voting in their proper district? There is no way to know. Ballots were counted that should not have been counted. Nothing was investigated except by the Trump team. They could hardly do it all themselves.
Where I think the President was hurt unnecessarily was by the rhetoric by Lin Wood and Sidney Powell. They had suspicions based on anomalies and irregularities but their rhetoric was problematic.
President Trump is sometimes unfocused and undisciplined but can you blame him, given the abuse and lack of support? It is his very nature that gave him the strength to finally bring America back to the people. The man we have in the presidency now, who is a wind-up doll for Barack Obama and company, is giving us a monarchy.
THE REAL DANGER
The people who supported a clearly unfair and unconstitutional impeachment twice and now a trial are the ones who are most dangerous. They are reckless and irresponsible.
Cruz said they were all horrified by the mob rioting on January 6th which begins about 25 minutes into the discussion.
Nowhere, does Senator Cruz offer support for President Trump, who did what these other Republicans promise to do and never do. If they had backed him, we’d be in a different place right now.
While DJT was abused 24/7, and is still being abused, they allowed it, never threw it back on the radical, vicious Democrats and fellow RINOs.
Cruz is trying to save himself here, sounding so reasonable and measured, as he throws President Trump under the bus in a most polished manner.
What do you think?
Watch:
I think you are correct. They are all out to save their own ass and that’s how politics works. Hooray for me and screw everyone else.
I’m not wasting my time watching him. Isn’t his “Verdict” on YouTube. Surely he doesn’t want to anger his overlords. Did Cruz come out against Zuck after Hawley exposed Facebook and their “tools” which was revealed in the leaked video. These “Republicans” play a very good game in the minority when they can “propose” all kinds of “legislation” that will never see the light of day. He’s sounding more and more like a Bush republican. I haven’t been fooled by his antics of outrage during hearings, which is nothing but theater and no different than Gowdy and Jordan.
Cruz has no chance of ever getting my vote given his behavior the past 5 years. He talks nonsense to kiss up to the elites who stole the election. He is in it for himself. Don’t forget, his wife is a bighsot globalist executive over at Goldman Sachs.
Trump was not hurt by Powell and Wood. He was hurt by the incredibly corrupt officials in both parties, the DOJ and courts. So was the nation and our laws. There is no purpose to focus on Wood or Powell.