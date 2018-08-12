Damn, Nellie Ohr Looks Like a Stalinist or At Least an Apologist

Communist expert Diane West has written volumes on communism and she has a startling fact to share. FBI agent Bruce Ohr’s wife Nellie Ohr isn’t simply a Communist sympathizer, she’s a Stalin apologist, perhaps worse.

Sketchy FBI honcho Bruce Ohr and his wife Nellie, an employee of Fusion GPS, appear to have collaborated with a British spy named Christopher Steele on the dossier that was used to frame the President. As if that isn’t enough, Ms. West unearthed some of Nellie’s frightening views.

In an article in The American Spectator, she begins by stating some relevant facts that have emerged about ole Nellie:

These include Nellie Ohr’s study in the USSR in 1989; her fluency in Russian and Ph.D. in Russian history in 1990; a 2010 CIA affiliation, which practically makes her former MI6 agent Steele’s “opposite number”; and the extremely curious detail, harkening back to earlier eras of spycraft, that on May 23, 2016, around the time she came on board Fusion GPS, Nellie Ohr applied for a ham radio operator’s license [to communicate in total secrecy? Why else?]

Nellie Ohr was a follower of the 1970s and 1980s Revisionists — the New Left — in other words, Marxists.

West writes that Nellie Ohr’s Ph.D. thesis is titled, “Collective farms and Russian peasant society, 1933-1937: the stabilization of the kolkhoz order”?

“Kolkhoz” order means “collective farm” order, so Ohr’s subtitle refers to the “stabilization” of the collective farm order. The phrasing alone is suggestive of some silverish lining after the six million or more people were killed by Stalin’s state-created famine, mass deportations, and general war of “de-kulakization,” West continues…

..Speaking “revisionist” lingo, Nellie Ohr turns the millions killed by Stalin into “excesses,” which, in Ohr’s words, “sometimes represented desperate measures taken by a government that had little real control over the country.” (Poor Stalin.) She depicts purges as representing “to some degree a center-periphery conflict in which the ‘state-building’ central government tried to bring headstrong local satraps under control.” read more here…

So, millions dead are “excesses” and “sometimes…desperate measures” are taken. It wasn’t Stalin’s fault!

Stalin was a murderous monster who destroyed the country, rewrote history, and gleefully killed millions.

Nellie Ohr is indeed an expert on Russia from the standpoint of a Soviet. This is who is tied to the Russia-Trump collusion and married to the once-number four guy at the FBI.