Youth Read Osama Letter on TikTok and the Results Are Bad

Yashar Ali reports that Osama bin Laden is going viral on TikTok. TikTok is a menace to American society, and right now, people are on the viral bin Laden string saying he was right. It’s engendering conspiracy theories that defy entirely all common sense.

They are coming up with insane theories based on Osama’s Letter to America as to why he murdered nearly 3,000 innocent Americans.

The two-page document, which The Guardian published, is a letter Bin Laden wrote in 2002 as a polemic against the U.S. and an explanation of the ideology that led him to orchestrate the 9/11 attacks.

The Guardian had it posted but took it down when people started to take his side.

The conspiracy theorists are diverse, but they have their youth in common. This is why the American Left tries to indoctrinate the young and call for them to vote at age 16.

In the letter, bin Laden accused the U.S. of being responsible for the oppression of Palestinians because the US supported Israel.

"The creation and continuation of Israel is one of the greatest crimes, and you are the leaders of its criminals," bin Laden wrote. "Each and every person whose hands have become polluted in the contribution towards this crime must pay its price and pay for it heavily." He then claimed the Palestinians and Afghans had to be avenged. Bin Laden claimed it was okay to kill innocents since they pay the taxes that pay for the bombs. When the letter was written, the Guardian called it "a chilling new message from Osama bin Laden" that was being circulated among British Islamic extremists, "calling for attacks on civilians and describing the 'Islamic nation' as 'eager for martyrdom.'" The one thing that is clear is they believe Osama. The video shows they are dismayed and facing an existential crisis. If you go on TikTok, you'll see how bad it is. This is a case of very effective propaganda. Over the past 24 hours, thousands of TikToks (at least) have been posted where people share how they just read Bin Laden's infamous "Letter to America," in which he explained why he attacked the United States. The TikToks are from people of all ages, races, ethnicities, and… pic.twitter.com/EwjiGtFEE3 — Yashar Ali (@yashar) November 16, 2023 I'd suggest going on TikTok and searching "Bin Laden" and you'll see the comments and what I'm referring to. — Yashar Ali (@yashar) November 16, 2023

