Youth Read Osama Letter on TikTok and the Results Are Bad

Yashar Ali reports that Osama bin Laden is going viral on TikTok. TikTok is a menace to American society, and right now, people are on the viral bin Laden string saying he was right. It’s engendering conspiracy theories that defy entirely all common sense.
They are coming up with insane theories based on Osama’s Letter to America as to why he murdered nearly 3,000 innocent Americans.
-
The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement
The two-page document, which The Guardian published, is a letter Bin Laden wrote in 2002 as a polemic against the U.S. and an explanation of the ideology that led him to orchestrate the 9/11 attacks.
The Guardian had it posted but took it down when people started to take his side.
The conspiracy theorists are diverse, but they have their youth in common. This is why the American Left tries to indoctrinate the young and call for them to vote at age 16.
In the letter, bin Laden accused the U.S. of being responsible for the oppression of Palestinians because the US supported Israel.