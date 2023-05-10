Damning Evidence of Joe Biden Corruption In Romania

Republicans in the House Oversight Committee issued subpoenas to four banks in an investigation into foreign payments to the Biden family. They uncovered 20 Biden-affiliated companies created while Joe was Vice President. The money was to enrich the Biden family through connections to foreign governments and entities he was overseeing. Most damning of all was the evidence they have of corruption with a wealthy Romanian citizen, later convicted of bribery.

This investigation is about Joe Biden, not Hunter.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer alleged this morning that the Biden family was paid $10 million, with Hunter Biden specifically making millions.

Additionally, Chinese nationals affiliated with the Bidens created limited liability companies, and the ownership was then transferred back to Chinese companies. The records clearly point to the Biden family and its associates’ attempts to conceal business dealings and payments from the Chinese and other foreign governments.

Comer noted that Hunter Biden and his company targeted countries for work that correlated directly with work Joe Biden was doing as Vice President.

The Bidens received at least $10 million that Rep. Comer knows of. Hunter and eight other Bidens were involved in sixteen shell companies that PROFITED FROM POLICY INITIATIVES that Joe Biden oversaw for the Obama administration.

Ready to laugh? 2018. Joe Biden tells a bunch of Democrats in New York that he has never been involved in a business venture and that his net worth is between 55-150 thousand dollars. pic.twitter.com/Cya5T7SFnQ — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 10, 2023

THE ROMANIAN, CONVICTED OF BRIBERY

Most foreigners involved were Chinese nationals, but the damning evidence is tied to Romania.

Comer noted that in 2015, Biden forcefully spoke out against Romanian corruption while his family received large sums from a wealthy Romanian citizen convicted of corruption, specifically bribery. The payments ended when Biden left office!

While VP Joe Biden lectured Romanian politicians about corruption, the Biden family received over a million dollars from a Romanian real estate tycoon accused of corruption. “Corruption is a cancer, a cancer that eats away at a citizen’s faith in democracy…”@mazemoore pic.twitter.com/t0TTt8RU53 — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) May 10, 2023

This Is How It Went Down

The corrupt Romanian businessman wired money to Biden business associate Rob Walker. Walker then transferred money from his business account to his personal account. After that, he paid Hunter Biden.

Biden’s son Hunter received the money at a bank account that was not his professional corporation, Owasco P.C. Yet he allegedly performed professional services.

Hunter Biden, Hallie Biden, and an unknown Biden each received funds that originated from this Romanian businessman who was convicted of bribery.

There is some damning evidence here. You can read the entire overview and view the documents at the House Oversight Committee.

Shortly before he appeared to influence peddle, he lectured Romanians about the dangers of corruption.

Hypocrisy, to this degree, seems criminal.

2014. Bucharest, Romania. VP Biden lectures the Romanian Civil Society on the dangers of corruption. Biden was either already taking or about to start taking bribes from corrupt Romanian businessmen. Biden talked about Ukraine. His son was already on the take there. pic.twitter.com/NCOWUlerjs — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 10, 2023

The Bidens never registered as foreign agents in violation of the Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA).

PRESSER

BUT ORANGEMAN BAD

“But Trump…” During the campaign, when asked about his corruption, Biden’s response was always “but Trump.” And that was a good enough answer for our media. pic.twitter.com/7nTGlD5Ykq — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 10, 2023

Related