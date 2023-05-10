How The Fake Intel Disinformation Letter Came About

The Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government revealed this morning that a CIA employee told a former CIA official in 2020 about Biden’s phony letter calling his son’s laptop Russian disinformation and asked if he wanted to sign it. Of course, he did it. It looks like the CIA assisted in collecting signatures for the letter. Three days later, it became Joe Biden’s talking point.

“One signer of the statement, former CIA analyst David Cariens, disclosed to the Committees that a CIA employee affiliated with the agency’s Prepublication Classification Review Board (“PCRB”) informed him of the existence of the statement and asked if he would sign it,” a 60-page House report states.

Morell testified that was “inappropriate.” Mike Davis said it’s illegal.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Mike Morell and asked his opinion about writing the letter signed by 51 intelligence officials. He never directly told Morell to write it but seemed to have gotten the message.

Morell said Tony called him for advice because they were acquainted.

Was it advice or one of the Democrat dog whistles? The Biden campaign employed Blinken at the time. Why would he ask advice from Morell? It wasn’t advice. It was a suggestion.

Morell even said he wanted to help Joe Biden win.

The letter was written without evidence that Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation.

Morell received an award after that upon retirement.

The intel officials who signed the letter claim innocence, noting they never said Russians were interfering in the letter. According to them, they were merely presenting an opinion. However, in this newly-revealed letter from Nick Shapiro, he wrote, “The real power here however is the number of former, working level IC officers who want the American people to know that once again the Russians are interfering.”

Nick Shapiro is the former CIA deputy chief of staff and senior advisor to the director.

Defenders of the Hunter Biden laptop letter have emphasized it stopped short of asserting Russian involvement. But that nuance is undercut by just released emails. They show organizers wanted the letter to be interpreted as making the case that “the Russians are interfering.” pic.twitter.com/I4dNj0jgBE — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) May 10, 2023

Mr. Shapiro made certain to keep Joe Biden informed about the letter.

When pitching the Hunter Biden “intel” letter to reporters, @nick_shapiro, a former advisor to John Brennan, made sure to keep the Biden Campaign updated on its progress. “This is what I gave them.” pic.twitter.com/X9ZAAnbLzJ — Weaponization Committee (@Weaponization) May 10, 2023

Mr. Morrell said upon signing the evidence-free document, “The more former intelligence officers the better. Campaign will be thrilled.

The goal of writing the Hunter Biden “intel” letter? -To help Joe Biden win the election. How to make it seem more legit? -Affix as many signatures from former intelligence officials as they could. “Campaign will be thrilled” pic.twitter.com/q3bKmtZ7Lf — Weaponization Committee (@Weaponization) May 10, 2023

James Clapper said he would gladly sign it and he had one editorial suggestion. “I think it would strengthen the verbiage if you say this has all the classic earmarks of a Soviet/Russian information operation rather than the feel of a Russian operation.”

“Michael: I’ll gladly sign on; I said as much on @CNN Friday evening.” -James Clapper pic.twitter.com/Rw6QDocqS7 — Weaponization Committee (@Weaponization) May 10, 2023

Morell wrote back that he would make that he agreed with the suggestion. [That was political, not based on any evidence.]

Morell said he had two intents in writing the letter, which he rushed.

“One intent was to share our concern with the American people that the Russians were playing on this issue, and two, it was to help Vice President Biden.”

I don’t know if Republicans will ever get these guys for what they’ve done. These progressives are so sleazy and adept because of the way they play with semantics. It might not be enough to make them pay for their deception. They influenced an election and they might well get away with it. Of course, the FBI had the laptop since 2019 and knew the truth. They knew the laptop was real.

