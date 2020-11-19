Dan Bongino clip: “I’ve never seen anything so hilariously CRINGE…”

Dan Bongino posted the clip below on Parler and wrote, “I’ve never seen anything so hilariously CRINGE in my entire life… I can’t stop laughing.” I have seen more cringeworthy clips, but this is certainly up there in the cringe department. Notice commie AOC in the background.

They are trying to recreate the long-gone’60s. Songs were very crucial in the ’60s when Blacks were marching for rights. This is not that. It’s stupid.

The Green New Deal is the most RIDICULOUS idea I have ever heard. Do read AOC’s frequently asked questions on this link.

Watch — it’s pathetic: