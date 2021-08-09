Watch paid influencers trying to appeal to all the unvaxxed Democrats

By
M. Dowling
-
0

The White House hired another influencer (with our tax dollars) to convince people they should get the shot. Red, aka Jen Psaki, played a supporting role in the first clip. Look at who the influencers are – gay people, black people, Red, and others who are obviously Democrats. The clientele for these influencers is clearly not Trump supporters. That goes against the narrative.

To get Democrats to take the shot, you have to hire influencers and bribe them.

This is what this new influencer is like after the shot (Cringe):

Are you convinced and making the appointment as we speak?

The White House, state, and local governments have begun paying “local micro-influencers” — those with 5,000 to 100,000 followers — up to $1,000 a month to promote Covid-19 vaccines to their fans.

Here’s another not-Trump-supporter:

Another not-Trump-supporter [ANC is African National Congress]:

Another not-Trump-supporter influencer:

That’s our tax money.

DEMOCRATS ARE FRAUDS


