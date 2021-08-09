Watch paid influencers trying to appeal to all the unvaxxed Democrats

















The White House hired another influencer (with our tax dollars) to convince people they should get the shot. Red, aka Jen Psaki, played a supporting role in the first clip. Look at who the influencers are – gay people, black people, Red, and others who are obviously Democrats. The clientele for these influencers is clearly not Trump supporters. That goes against the narrative.

To get Democrats to take the shot, you have to hire influencers and bribe them.

This is what this new influencer is like after the shot (Cringe):

The White House hired another influencer to promote vaccines pic.twitter.com/LK7JOOcGz1 — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) August 9, 2021

Are you convinced and making the appointment as we speak?

The White House, state, and local governments have begun paying “local micro-influencers” — those with 5,000 to 100,000 followers — up to $1,000 a month to promote Covid-19 vaccines to their fans.

The White House is enlisting pop stars, heavily-followed influencers to endorse COVID-19 vaccines. https://t.co/yDWHEb3SpS pic.twitter.com/Qn2q6qgwAR — The Fashion Law (@TheFashionLaw) August 9, 2021

Another not-Trump-supporter [ANC is African National Congress]:

The ANC is now asking it’s members to become vaccine influencers. Aaai ay’sekho lento ka Congolese, ay’mane ivalwe somaar 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — I-AM-BLACK-FIRST (@mphikzo) August 9, 2021

Another not-Trump-supporter influencer:

Gaming companies are leveraging influencers like @ToriPareno to raise awareness of Covid vaccines for younger people pic.twitter.com/0YS64k53Uw — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) August 6, 2021

That’s our tax money.

DEMOCRATS ARE FRAUDS

Another busy day at the COVID-19 Testing site as the “delta variant” surges across the nation.

📍Seattle, WA pic.twitter.com/SZ4yVx2RdN — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) August 9, 2021

I don’t care that they are partying and not wearing masks. In fact, I think it’s wonderful. I care that they are partying and not wearing masks, all while calling YOU ‘selfish’ and ‘dangerous’ for doing the same thing. https://t.co/cWjEbQHCiB — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) August 9, 2021

