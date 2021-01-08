Dan Bongino Leaves “Anti-American” Twitter

Dan posted his final post on Twitter. He is now posting on Parler. As he said, Twitter is “anti-American.” They are opposed to the 1st Amendment.

He called out the tech tyrants as “destructive” and “the greatest threats to liberty.” They acted as “publishers in their ongoing wars on conservatives & free speech.”

Dan is a real American patriot. These corporations are all anti-American and pro-technocracy.

This will be my final post on this anti-American platform. The greatest threats to liberty are the destructive tech tyrants who have acted as publishers in their ongoing wars on conservatives & free speech.

You can find me on Parler, where we respect free speech. I’m “dbongino.” — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 8, 2021

Dan Bongino had a friend post after he was banned for 12 hours simply for posting the President’s video.

I’m posting this on behalf of Dan Bongino:

“I got locked out of Twitter for posting the Trump taped speech. As a result, I’m leaving the platform permanently for Parler. I’ll post my final tweet and message for twitter tomorrow when the 12 hour lockdown ends.” — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) January 7, 2021

