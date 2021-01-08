Dan Bongino Leaves “Anti-American” Twitter

Dan posted his final post on Twitter. He is now posting on Parler. As he said, Twitter is “anti-American.” They are opposed to the 1st Amendment.

He called out the tech tyrants as “destructive” and “the greatest threats to liberty.” They acted as “publishers in their ongoing wars on conservatives & free speech.”

Dan is a real American patriot. These corporations are all anti-American and pro-technocracy.

Dan Bongino had a friend post after he was banned for 12 hours simply for posting the President’s video.

