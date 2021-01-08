Good news! Pelosi checked to make sure Trump doesn’t set off a nuke

The loathsome House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told her fellow Dems in a letter Friday that she spoke to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark A. Milley. She wanted to make certain that the “unstable president” doesn’t access the nuclear codes, The Washington Post reported.

“The situation of this unhinged President could not be more dangerous, and we must do everything that we can to protect the American people from his unbalanced assault on our country and our democracy,” Pelosi wrote in a letter. She added she will impeach Trump if Pence does not initiate proceedings for the Cabinet to remove him under the 25th Amendment.

Col. Dave Butler, a spokesman for Milley, confirmed that the conversation with Pelosi took place but didn’t elaborate.

“Speaker Pelosi initiated a call with the Chairman,” he said in a statement. “He answered her questions regarding the process of nuclear command authority.” Political Contrivance She’s conniving and doesn’t for a minute think President Trump would set off a nuke, even if he could.