Dan Bongino Warns That Democrats Are Going to Dump Joe

By
M Dowling
-
1
7

Dan Bongino believes that Democrats are getting ready to dump Joe Biden. He said it’s not a good thing since Gavin Newsom will be a far more formidable opponent, even though he has ruined California.

I agree but still think Michelle Obama is a possibility, but she hates politics. Gavin is in the wings and is itching to jump into the race.

Bongino explains the latest Biden scandal in this clip.


lalasayswhat
Guest
lalasayswhat
22 seconds ago

Newsome is the one. The shallow women will swoon over him thinking they have a chance to make it with him like they did with Obama.

