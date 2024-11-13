Report: DoD’s Military Junta If Trump Fires People, Uses the Guard to Deport

CNN wrote in an article on Saturday that Pentagon officials are holding informal discussions about how the Department of Defense would respond if Donald Trump issues orders to deploy active-duty troops domestically and fire large swaths of apolitical staffers, defense officials told CNN. They suggest a military junta is a possibility.

They want to keep the military-industrial complex whole.

The actions they would take are equivalent to a junta and possibly treason. They have experimented with the idea. A committee has already led us since Biden certainly wasn’t running anything.

Trump has suggested he would be open to using active-duty forces for domestic law enforcement and mass deportations and has indicated he wants to stack the federal government with loyalists and “clean out corrupt actors” in the US national security establishment.

They painted Donald Trump as authoritarian, so if the military takes over, many people will go along with it.

People like Generals Milley and Kelly have laid the groundwork. Milley said he basically took over the military to limit Trump’s ability to use nuclear weapons. That is an act of treason on Milley’s part, to say nothing of the fact that Trump has zero interest in using nuclear weapons.

They criticize Trump for calling some US military generals “woke,” “weak,” and “ineffective leaders.” I give you Afghanistan.

No Firings Allowed

They will possibly rise up over firings, which Obama did and Trump has the right to do.

“We are all preparing and planning for the worst-case scenario, but the reality is that we don’t know how this is going to play out yet,” one defense official said.

“Troops are compelled by law to disobey unlawful orders,” said another defense official. “But the question is what happens then – do we see resignations from senior military leaders? Or would they view that as abandoning their people?”

“The relationship between the White House and the DoD was really, really bad, and so … I know it’s top of mind for how they’re going to select the folks that they put in DoD this time around,” the former official said.

It’s bad with the Obama-Biden bureaucrats.

They are afraid he will use Section F to reclassify jobs so some can be fired.

No Matter What

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday “I totally believe that our leaders will continue to do the right thing no matter what. I also believe that our Congress will continue to do the right things to support our military.”

Trump last month said the military should be used to handle what he called “the enemy from within” and “radical left lunatics.”

“I think it should be very easily handled by, if necessary, by National Guard, or if really necessary, by the military, because they can’t let that happen,” he added, referring to potential protests on Election Day.

The bureaucrats protect authoritarian communists and globalists. They have people bulldozed.

