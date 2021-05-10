Donald Trump responds to the censure of Mitt Romney









Former President Donald Trump responded to the censure of Senator Mitt Romney, a barely Republican member of Congress.

The Weber County, Utah, Republican Party voted to censure Romney over the weekend for voting to convict Trump in the Senate’s second impeachment trial earlier this year.

The resolution was passed 116-97 by members of the Weber County GOP.

“After being loudly booed at the Utah Republican Party Convention, Utah’s Weber County censured RINO Mitt Romney in the strongest of terms,” Trump wrote in a statement on his website.

“Washington County Republicans also censured Romney in April,” Trump continued. “He is BAD NEWS for our Country!”

Democrats on Twitter are angry that the former president insulted Romney. One wants it taken down.

President Trump slams @MittRomney: "After being loudly booed at the Utah Republican Party Convention, Utah’s Weber County censured RINO Mitt Romney in the strongest of terms. Washington County Republicans also censured Romney in April. He is BAD NEWS for our Country!" pic.twitter.com/ktBPxH9sJu — Natalie Harp (@NatalieJHarp) May 10, 2021

