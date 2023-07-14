Weaponized FTC Tried to Force Ernst & Young to Report Elon Musk

Joe Biden’s Federal Trade Commission (FTC) tried to force global consultancy firm Ernst & Young (EY) to punish Elon Musk over his activity on Twitter. His activity is enabling free speech.

In the case of United States vs. Twitter, a motion for a protective order showed that the FTC adamantly demanded EY prepare a report negatively depicting Musk’s Twitter ownership. EY said the commission issued an ultimatum.

“This is absolutely what you will do, and this is going to occur, and you’ll produce a report at the end of the day.”

EY is one of the largest professional services networks in the world. In their statement of purpose on their site, they describe their services from audits to consultations:

“We help digital pioneers fight data piracy; guide governments through cash-flow crises; unlock new medical treatments with data analytics; and pursue high-quality audits to build trust in financial markets and business. In other words, working with entrepreneurs, companies, and entire countries to solve their most pressing challenges.”

Despite their prominence, Ernst & Young weren’t safe from the Biden administration. The documents indicated that EY’s senior leaders feared retaliation from the FTC if they chose to resign as the independent assessor. There was concern that the FTC would “take exception to EY’s withdrawal and create ‘other’ challenges for EY over time.”

This is all because Musk was going to allow free speech. Every area of the executive is corrupt.

This is indeed fascism.

So, when is something going to be done about it? It’s not enough to make people aware.

Rep. Jim Jordan grilled. FTC Chair Lina Khan, a former journalist. How is a former left-wing journalist qualified to be an FTC chair?

We knew they were harassing @elonmusk, but it was worse than we thought. https://t.co/S1Rkduz1D5 — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) July 13, 2023

