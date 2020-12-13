Dangerous NYC: Man shoots wildly in St. John the Divine

Shots were fired from St. John the Divine this afternoon in Morningside Heights, New York City. The shooting took place as a Christmas performance on the front steps ended.

New York City councilmember, Mark Levine wrote on Twitter: What we know about the shooting at St John the Divine church so far: A person who appeared to be mentally ill climbed the scaffolding inside the church during a Christmas service at about 4:00 pm. He began shooting a gun indiscriminately in the air. He was yelling that he wanted to be killed. Police arrived quickly. The suspect was shot. His condition is unclear but it appears he has died. No other individuals were injured. More soon.

The gunfire erupted at about 3:55 p.m. Though the cathedral is closed for indoor mass, it hosted a Christmas carol performance on the front steps at 3 p.m.

An NYPD spokesman said the man started shooting at officers, and they returned fire, critically wounding him. Medics took him to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital.

Police recovered two guns from the scene, cop sources said Sunday.

New York officials allow dangerous people to roam the city. It’s become a very dangerous place.

Right Now: NYPD Respond To A Shooting At St. John The Divine Church #NewYork Source: @cbenavidesTVpic.twitter.com/hqJvIKVsG8 — V̸̢̙̙͒̈̑̀͛̍͝engeance (@TheVengeance17) December 13, 2020

This was the performance:

Socially distanced, fully masked, open air, a cappella, Christmas choral performance at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in #NewYork. Thank you, @StJohnDivineNYC! pic.twitter.com/x8XQsMJ3ld — J. Alex Tarquinio 👱‍♀️ 🌐 (@alextarquinio) December 13, 2020