Ad for The Great Reset: “You will own nothing, and you will be happy”

A terrifying coalition of big business and big tech is so confident and brazen about The Great Reset that they promise the public “you will own nothing, and you will be happy” in an advertising campaign for the reset, according to Sky News host Rowan Dean.

“What they should have added is ‘we the very rich will own everything and be even happier,’” he said.

The Great Reset is a communist proposal that will only benefit the elites. The Reset is a globalized fiscal system put out by the World Economic Forum that ostensibly allows the world to attack the faux climate crisis.

Mr. Dean said the plan intends to use the “tools of oppression” implemented during the pandemic, such as lockdowns and forced business closures and other measures destroying private property rights, to combat the coronavirus to achieve climate outcomes.

THIS IS THE BUILD BACK BETTER

“I’ve spoken before about the insidious phrase Build Back Better, which sounds like common sense but is in fact just one of several slogans for the Great reset, another being the Orwellian phrase the fourth industrial revolution.”

“This is as serious and as dangerous a threat to our prosperity and freedom as we have faced in decades.”

Mr. Dean warned viewers to think again if they believed this was just “crazy old Rowan with his conspiracy theories.” “This garbage is already deeply embedded in our state and federal governments.”

It is serious, and it is real.

John Kerry said that Americans voted for The Great Reset in the 2020 [fraudulent] election.

MSM in the United States is not talking about this. You have to get information from Australia.

The elites are perfectly serious about this:

