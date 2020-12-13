Gates thinks vaccinating America First is an “extreme idea”

Bill Gates joined Jake Tapper on CNN on Sunday to discuss vaccinating everyone, everywhere. The discussion veered off into his view that America First and vaccinating Americans first is an “extreme idea.”

The way he put it is it’s extreme to want to vaccinate every American before anyone else is.

No one said that!

And why is it our job to vaccinate the world first with our money and our vaccine?

Gates is perverse and unbearably weird.

Watch:

Bill Gates: “It should be based on medical need — not wealth at all.” pic.twitter.com/ESSBjWwkI1 — The Hill (@thehill) December 13, 2020