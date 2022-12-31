Dangerous Shortage of Ordinary Medicines

The media hasn’t been reporting it and Joe Biden is ignoring it, but we have a critical shortage of ordinary U.S. medicine. The problem is growing and becoming an emergency situation.

Biden’s busy sunning himself in a foreign country, completely unconcerned. Biden doesn’t care about anything. He doesn’t care about the country.

Generally, the shortages are mostly an outcome of the U.S. outsourcing drug ingredient procurement and manufacture to China and India. Many companies in both of those countries have been struggling with operational interruptions as a result of COVID-19.

“What was once an unthinkable situation—a shortage of basic antibiotics such as amoxicillin and Augmentin to treat ear and skin infections or even medications such as Albuterol to treat asthma—is now a harsh reality,” New York City-based emergency room physician Dr. Robert Glatter told FOX Business.

Even the “shortage of basic medications such as children’s Tylenol—integral to treating fever and mild to moderate pain—is impacting our ability to provide care for our patients,” Glatter said.

Currently, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has a list of more than 180 current or resolved drug shortages.

When we can get the medicines in New York, the prices are outrageous. And, by the way, we still have a shortage of baby formula.

