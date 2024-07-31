FBI Claims About Trump Shooter Might Be Provable Lies

This message came via Andrew Torba, CEO of Gab. We first reported the story here.

The FBI is now claiming that the Trump shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, had an unspecified “social media account” in 2019/2020 (when he was 14/15 years old) that posted “anti-immigrant and anti-semitic” content.

This is not consistent with Gab’s understanding of the shooter’s motives based on an Emergency Disclosure Request (“EDR”) we received from the FBI last week for the Gab account “EpicMicrowave” which, based on the content of that EDR, the FBI appeared to think belonged to Thomas Crooks.

We’d like to extend a special thank you to Elon Musk for highlighting this important story.

Many, particularly regime media reporters, have doubted Gab’s claims that this request existed. Normally, we don’t confirm the existence or content of law enforcement communications. In this instance, we had to make an exception due to the overwhelming public interest in disclosure and transparency.

Alleged Crooks Account:

As a courtesy to law enforcement, we are not going to post the entire request. This is the first page of that request.