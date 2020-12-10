Dangerously divided nation, 18 states on one side, 24 on the other

While 18 states support the Texas Supreme Court lawsuit, 24 oppose it. We have a seriously divided nation.

Democrats can be blamed for all of this division. They insist on their extreme policies, not compromising or negotiating, and are silencing all opposition. Do they expect people to succumb?

The same people who once enslaved Black people now want to enslave everyone under socialism and communism.

THE STORY

The Texas lawsuit is fighting the illegal election process changes in the states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Georgia that facilitated voter fraud. We all know this was a stolen election. The Texas lawsuit claims it disenfranchises their voters.

Eighteen states support the Texas lawsuit. Ohio is opposing the Texas lawsuit but wants the Court to decide “whether the Electors Clause permits state courts (and state executive officials) to alter the rules by which presidential elections are conducted.”

Arizona will support Texas.

These are the eighteen states supporting Texas: AL, AZ, AR, FL, IN, KS, LA, MS, MO, MT, NE, ND, OK, SC, SD, TN, UT, and WV.

Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin are the subjects of the lawsuit and obviously oppose Texas. But another twenty states, D.C, and two territories also oppose Texas in a Brief file by D.C. They are all left-wing fiefdoms.

The District of Columbia along with the States and territories of California,

Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Guam, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland,

Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North

Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, U.S. Virgin Islands, and

Washington opposes Texas.

Twenty-four Pennsylvania state senators are joining Texas’ suit.

Late this afternoon, 106 House Republicans weighed in to support Texas.

Watch: