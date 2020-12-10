This is what they’re doing to Americans in LA — they can’t ‘travel by foot’

Look at what Mayor Eric Garcetti and Governor Gavin Newsom are doing to California in the clip below. In the case of the clip below, it’s LA. They are putting all the small businesses out of business. The video is of high-end shops in a wealthy area.

LA is going back into a lockdown. It’s now basically illegal to ride public transit, bike, or walk. Shopping malls are allowed 20% capacity, but it’s a mystery as to how people are supposed to shop.

During comments earlier this week, the LA Mayor warned “it’s time to cancel everything”, including “unnecessary travel on foot.”

Let’s see ‘travel on foot,’ is that walking?

His order:

“All travel, including, without limitation, travel on foot, bicycle, scooter, motorcycle, automobile, or public transit is prohibited, subject to the exceptions in Paragraph V.”

Of course, there are a few exceptions: people who work in the health-care industry and news industry are allowed to travel, along with individuals going to grocery stores, gas stations and other locations deemed essential.

Garcetti also ordered all residents living in the city “to remain in their homes,” while barring all inter-household gatherings and requiring all non-essential businesses to either close, or have all their employees return to working from home.

Watch this man do a walk-around:

Hi @aricchen , Here’s what they’re doing to us in LA. This vid is BeverlyHills. I have vid from SantaMonica, BoyleHeights, HuntingtonPark. They are locking us down during the busiest shopping time of the year. It’s unconstitutional and criminal. https://t.co/nKDvL2ytXr pic.twitter.com/Go4HUoBoJ0 — Roof Korean (@RoofKorean7) December 9, 2020

You have all seen this by now:

Watch this video, folks. Sound on. pic.twitter.com/Oo6LMdmE1p — Klavan Squarebeard, first of his name (@SpencerKlavan) December 4, 2020