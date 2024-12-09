Did You Miss Pansexual Panromantic Day Yesterday?

M DOWLING
The people behind the TQIA+PRIDE part of LGBTQIA have celebrations every other week. Make it stop, and hopefully, it will in 43 days. We know Donald Trump will be busy the first day, but we hope he can fit the cleanup of this mess into his schedule.

“Today on Pansexual and Panromantic Pride Day, everyone deserves to feel seen, respected, and supported—no matter who they love,” the HHS posted on X. “Create a world where everyone feels proud to be themselves!”

People who identify as “pansexual” or “panromantic” can be attracted to men, women, and those who identify as transgender or “nonbinary.” The more they endlessly add celebrations and commemorative days, the more people think they’re lunatics, and then it reflects badly on normal gay people.


