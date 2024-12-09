Did You Miss Pansexual Panromantic Day Yesterday?

The people behind the TQIA+PRIDE part of LGBTQIA have celebrations every other week. Make it stop, and hopefully, it will in 43 days. We know Donald Trump will be busy the first day, but we hope he can fit the cleanup of this mess into his schedule.

“Today on Pansexual and Panromantic Pride Day, everyone deserves to feel seen, respected, and supported—no matter who they love,” the HHS posted on X. “Create a world where everyone feels proud to be themselves!”

JUST IN: ️‍The Dept. of Health and Human Services has declared that today is pansexual and panromantic pride day. So, if you are attracted to a cast iron skillet or a griddle – today is your day. The Biden Administration’s statement will no doubt cause controversy among the… — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) December 8, 2024

People who identify as “pansexual” or “panromantic” can be attracted to men, women, and those who identify as transgender or “nonbinary.” The more they endlessly add celebrations and commemorative days, the more people think they’re lunatics, and then it reflects badly on normal gay people.

The government can’t go a single day without being gay. — Alex Rosen (@iFightForKids) December 8, 2024

To celebrate, today I will be putting on a free show on OnlyPans. Come visit! — MAZE (@mazemoore) December 8, 2024

There’s literally no reason to have any identifying labels beyond gay or straight. If you’re in a same sex relationship, you’re in a gay relationship. If you’re not, you’re in a straight relationship. The rest is nonsensical. What do I care if you’re “attracted to everybody”… — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) December 8, 2024

What the hell is wrong with you? The rainbow was created by God. It should not be used for your pride crap. There’s only two genders folks. If you were born a male, you will always be a male. If you were born a female, you will always be a female. End of story. — Pat Patriot (@kashunco) December 8, 2024

We are all very excited for the new staff to take this over. My goodness. — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) December 8, 2024

