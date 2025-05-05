Danielle Smith Addresses Alberta’s Future

Premier Danielle Smith says her government will not push for separation from Canada. She does not support Alberta leaving Canada. However, if there’s a successful citizen-led petition requesting a referendum, it will be on the ballot in 2026. She has hope in a strong, united, vibrant, and free Canada.

She believes the youth are becoming educated on using resources and abandoning woke.

Alberta is very frustrated. They have vast energy and agriculture resources they can’t use. They have lost half a trillion dollars in royalties and unfortunately. Ottawa continues to worsen. Alberta has suffered a decade of lost opportunities. Almost all the same politicians who caused inflation and losses were returned to power.

Canada is not a good business investment.

The NetZero regulations have been a disaster and they do all they can to fight back.

Danielle Smith had some encouraging conversations with the new Prime Minister, but actions speak louder than words.

Today, I will be addressing Albertans on our province’s path forward with the federal government following a meeting with the Alberta government caucus. https://t.co/FHMIR7bLMK — Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) May 5, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email