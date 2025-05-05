Trump’s Brilliant Plan to Pay People to Self-Deport

It will be much cheaper if people self-deport, not only in subsidy costs, but also in the costs of deporting them. If illegals self-deport through the CBP app, they will receive $1,000 and travel assistance home. It’s not a waste of money. A waste is what we spend on deporting or supporting them. The due process hearings alone will cost a lot of money, plus the costs of their upkeep while awaiting hearings.

It will save about 70% of the costs of deporting:

The Trump administration is announcing they will pay illegal aliens to self-deport on commercial flights. Flights paid plus a $1000 stipend. This move is expected to save around 70% on the cost of each deportation. pic.twitter.com/Q6KM9jIU7o — Red Line News (@RedLineNewsUSA) May 5, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security made the announcement Monday.

It’s safer, and it saves them from arrest. It also sends the message that you’re not welcome if you come illegally and you will always be looking behind your back.

DHS official Tricia McLaughin says the government is giving migrants "a $1,000 stipend" and "free flights" to self-deport pic.twitter.com/IBuSBnJCGy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 5, 2025

