Trump’s Brilliant Plan to Pay People to Self-Deport

By
M Dowling
-
1
20

It will be much cheaper if people self-deport, not only in subsidy costs, but also in the costs of deporting them. If illegals self-deport through the CBP app, they will receive $1,000 and travel assistance home. It’s not a waste of money. A waste is what we spend on deporting or supporting them. The due process hearings alone will cost a lot of money, plus the costs of their upkeep while awaiting hearings.

It will save about 70% of the costs of deporting:

The Department of Homeland Security made the announcement Monday.

It’s safer, and it saves them from arrest. It also sends the message that you’re not welcome if you come illegally and you will always be looking behind your back.


