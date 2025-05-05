Gain-of-Function Is a Bioweapon and It’s Over

President Trump signed an executive order to end dangerous gain-of-function and other dangerous biological research. The order prohibits Federal funding from contributing to foreign research likely to cause another pandemic and protects Americans from lab accidents and biosecurity incidents, such as those that likely caused COVID-19 and the 1977 Russian flu.

We Could Kill Every American for 29 Cents each

According to RFK, “Gain-of-function research was the kind of study that was engaged in by the United States military and intelligence agencies, beginning in 1947. By 1969, the CIA said that they had reached nuclear equivalency, that they could kill the entire US population for 29 cents per person.

“That year, President Nixon went to Fort Detrick and announced a unilateral end to this kind of research, what they call dual-use research, research notices for vaccination and military purposes.

“He then persuaded over 180 countries, this time the Bioweapons charter in 1973, that basically ended gain-of-function research around the globe until 2002 or 2001 after the anthrax attacks,” RFK said..

“We passed the Patriot Act. And the Patriot Act had a provision, a little-known provision in it, that said that although the bioweapons charter is still in effect, and the Geneva Convention is still in effect, US federal officials who violate it cannot be prosecuted. And that relaunched the bioweapons arms race, and that was driven by gain-of-function research in 2014.

“Three of those bugs escaped from US labs, and President Obama declared a moratorium on future use. And instead, a lot of that research was moved offshore to the Wuhan lab. We have launched bioweapons arms races all around the country, all around the world, so that China is engaged in it, developing all kinds of weapons using AI and CRISPR technologies that are really devastating. Russia is deeply engaged in it, Iran and many other countries.

“It’s a kind of weapon that always has blowback. There’s always bad news. And the justification for this kind of weaponry was, and this kind of research was always that we have to do this, develop vaccines to counter a future pandemic.

“In all of the history … of gain of function research, we can’t point to a single good thing that’s come from it.”

The US BioLabs in Ukraine

Dr. Robert Malone published two primary source articles providing direct evidence that the United States Government was funding biological research laboratories in Ukraine. After the publication, Malone was “contacted by an active Air Force LTC-rank officer who had direct visibility/intelligence on the early events of the Ukraine conflict, that the bombing and destruction via air of those laboratories, attributed by US Corporate media to Russian air force action, was performed by the US Air Force.”

Dr. Malone Wrote the Following on His Substack

“There is no denying that an active PsyWar propaganda campaign has been deployed to obscure the early events associated with the Ukraine war intentionally. The focus of this propaganda has been to delegitimize the justifications for the invasion of Ukraine offered by the Russian Federation. Any and all in NATO countries who questioned that propaganda campaign were labeled as Russian agents and actively targeted for delegitimization and censorship.”

“Robert F. Kennedy Jr., while a Democratic candidate for the 2024 presidential election, commented on the existence of U.S. biolabs in Ukraine and their connection to biological weapons research. He stated that these biolabs are developing bioweapons using advanced genetic engineering techniques like CRISPR, which were not available to previous generations.

“Kennedy also mentioned that the U.S. has been making bioweapons at places like Wuhan, China, and Ukraine, and that some of the research was moved to the Wuhan laboratory, which is suspected to be the origin point for the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The U.S. has long dismissed claims about the biological research laboratories in Ukraine as “Russian propaganda,” until senior State Department official Victoria Nuland unexpectedly confirmed their existence at a 2022 Senate hearing under questioning by Senator Marco Rubio. However, the Pentagon continues to insist that the research is neither illegal nor intended for military purposes.”

