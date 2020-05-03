Dr. Birx says no one talks of ‘herd immunity’ without a vaccine [which might never come]

Dr. Birx told Jeanine Pirro last night on her Fox show, ‘Justice with Jeanine,’ that we don’t know who has the conditions that are affected by herd immunity, therefore, we can’t rely on herd immunity at all. We need a vaccine.
She claims no one would use the term ‘herd immunity’ without a vaccine. But that’s not what Germany, Sweden, and Brazil would say. Nor would Dr. Levitt of Stanford.
If we don’t get the vaccine, we’ll all die from not having an income.
She, of course, doesn’t mention the fact that we might never get a vaccine and, even if we do, it might be only partially effective. Birx really likes to push vaccines and has no regard for herd immunity.
We think she ties her scarves too tight, it’s deprived her of oxygen for too long.
Go to 5:45:
Dr. Erickson also doesn’t agree with her and was interviewed by Turn to 23. Definitely watch that interview on this link if you haven’t yet!
The communists on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook have removed it from the net. No opinion but theirs is allowed. The only reason I survive on Twitter is I keep a low profile and on Facebook, I go under sites not under our name. As for YouTube, they just took a YouTube video down of Tucker talking about how we are losing our freedoms.
Like Fauci, Brix wants to have her 15 minutes of fame extended into an eternal gig. Throw them both out and get practicing medical doctors instead of doctors turned into bureaucrats to run the show.
And you have Fauci saying he wants Brad Pitt to play him in a movie. I guess it’s Glenn Close for Birx.
I wasn’t aware of it not watching TV, but it was interesting that Prof. Levitt mentioned many people heard of the R0 from watching TV. Doesn’t Anyone know how far from accuracy these shows are.
I really can’t stand the scarf queen’s Blasey-Ford’s voice anymore.
There is just Too much information, going back to February, that there has been a huge overreaction. The sad part is a large majority are following in line. I, for one, am quite skeptical when it’s from people IN Government giving US the information. They will Always do what in THEIR best interest and not the American people.
What’s disappointing is media hosts who fail to ask the tough or difficult questions of these guests. If it gets tough they may not show up. No guests, no show. So, both sides will cater to the other in order to maintain that symbiotic relationship. Those hosts are more like politicians than not. Do they research and study any topics, or do they have “staff” do it for them. More than likely the latter. Look no further than the stumbling that occurs when a guest brings up something they haven’t been told before. They are looking at their phones, “Help me here!!”. Also, since they can live And work from the comfort of their homes they could care less about those who may go hungry tonight. They can All kiss my &^$#.