Database of CCP members embedded in world’s biggest companies

An unprecedented data leak revealed how alleged Chinese Communist Party members have embedded themselves inside some of the world’s biggest companies. This includes contractors, banks, and pharmaceutical giants manufacturing coronavirus vaccines.

An Australian newspaper has obtained the leaked database of almost two million CCP members with detailed personal information and where they work.

Among the companies identified as having CCP members in their employ are manufacturers like Boeing and Volkswagen, drug giants Pfizer and AstraZeneca, and financial institutions including ANZ and HSBC, according to the reports.

Maybe that’s why Pfizer wouldn’t send anyone to the Trump summit to thank drug manufacturers for the vaccine.

The membership records also show that the CCP has infiltrated the Australian, British, and US consulates in Shanghai, with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade using a Chinese government agency, the Shanghai Foreign Agency Service Department, to hire local staff.

“It is believed to be the first leak of its kind in the world,” The Australian journalist and Sky News host Sharri Markson said.

It also shows how the Chinese Communist Party under Xi works.

Markson said CCP branches had been set up inside western companies where members, “if called on, are answerable directly to the Communist Party” and President Xi himself. “It is also going to embarrass some global companies who appear to have no plan in place to protect their intellectual property from theft, from economic espionage,” she said.