Daughter of Putin’s Close Ally, Darya Dugina Was Assassinated

Alexander Dugin is a Russian political philosopher, analyst, and strategist known for views some characterized as fascist. Others call him an ultra nationalist. Some in the West referred to him as “Putin’s brain” or “Putin’s philosopher,” Dugin is believed to have been the brains behind Russia’s annexation of Crimea. He allegedly planned the Ukraine war. His daughter was just assassinated, but he was the target.

VLADIMIR Putin’s “spiritual guide” Alexander Dugin narrowly escaped a fatal car bomb that blew up his sanctioned daughter, reports say.

The mystic, known as “Putin’s Rasputin,” switched cars last minute on Saturday while leaving an event he and Darya had attended as guests of honor.

According to the Russian news source Baza, Dugina was traveling home from the “Tradition” literary and musical festival when the explosion took place. She apparently only had the keys to the car for 10 minutes before the explosion.

Darya Dugina was sanctioned by the U.S. government in March for her involvement in Project Lakhta, a Kremlin-run influence operation. She had been vociferous in her support of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Darya Dugina was 29 years old.

Russian media are reporting that a car exploded in Moscow oblast; allegedly, Darya Dugina, Alexander Dugin’s daughter, was driving and that she died on the spot. No official confirmation at this point, also no information on the cause of the explosion. pic.twitter.com/7jeDuGVDjP — Russians With Attitude (@RWApodcast) August 20, 2022

Related