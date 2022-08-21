Making Jim Crow Great Again

A private housing co-op just off the University of California, Berkeley campus has banned White visitors in common areas or without consent from other tenants.

They seem to think that recreating Jim Crow is a good idea.

The “Person of Color Theme House” is a housing co-op located near UC Berkeley that “aims to provide housing to low-income, first-generation, immigrant and marginalized students of color,” according to its website.

It is a private venture and is not affiliated with the university.

In a leaked photo of “house rules” for the co-op, tenants are instructed not to bring White guests to the home without permission and to keep White guests from common areas.

So, instead of Whites only, it’s Non-Whites only. these people are racists.



Thomas Dartmouth Rice was a white New Yorker, a white minstrel who performed a racist song and dance – Jumping Jim Crow -in blackface – for Northerners.

“He would put on not only blackface makeup, but shabby dress that imitated in his mind—and white people’s minds of the time—the dress and aspect and demeanor of the southern enslaved black person,” says Eric Lott, author of Love and Theft: Blackface Minstrelsy and the American Working Class, and professor of English and American Studies at the City University of New York Graduate Center.

Whether Rice realized how racist he is, we can’t say. But it was awful, and it’s a type of song and dance that continued into the early 1900s.

The Black Code laws began to be called Jim Crow laws. Blacks were segregated and lived with constant discrimination. They had to use different bathrooms and water fountains and were denied jobs.

Do we really want to see that come back in any form? Apparently, some do. Hate is making a big comeback, and it’s totally unAmerican.

