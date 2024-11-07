Dave McCormick Wins the Pennsylvania Senate Seat

Republican Dave McCormick won the Pennsylvania Senate race, but the race hasn’t been called.

Senator Marco Rubio said the race is over, and it’s time for Casey to concede. Casey is an 18-year far-left incumbent who runs as a moderate every election.

Republicans called the race, but no one else will. Bob Casey had no path to victory. With 99% of the ballots counted and McCormick up by about 32,000 ballots, about half a percentage point. They won’t concede.

Casey will likely ask for a recount if it falls below 5% when all is said and done.

The race in Pennsylvania is over. I hope Senator Casey will accept this and concede to Dave McCormick so he can begin the important work of preparing to represent the commonwealth in the U.S. Senate — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 7, 2024

#BREAKING: Dave McCormick (R-PA) campaign declares victory in Senate race pic.twitter.com/w6FduUkKFf — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 7, 2024

Republicans were getting concerned that the race hadn’t been called.

A source in the #PASen race is mystified/exasperated by the continued non-call. Senator-elect McCormick’s team has shown the basic math to reporters — Casey has no path and has lost — and no one really disputes it. Yet the call still isn’t made. Enough. It’s over. https://t.co/GipF2iWO38 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 7, 2024