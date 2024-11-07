Dave McCormick Wins the Pennsylvania Senate Seat

M DOWLING
Republican Dave McCormick won the Pennsylvania Senate race, but the race hasn’t been called.

Senator Marco Rubio said the race is over, and it’s time for Casey to concede. Casey is an 18-year far-left incumbent who runs as a moderate every election.

Republicans called the race, but no one else will. Bob Casey had no path to victory.  With 99% of the ballots counted and McCormick up by about 32,000 ballots, about half a percentage point. They won’t concede.

Casey will likely ask for a recount if it falls below 5% when all is said and done.

Republicans were getting concerned that the race hadn’t been called.


