Calls for Unity Are a Terrible Idea

People are talking about unity, but that’s a “no.” Democrats are already looking for ways to stop the agenda. Pelosi is meeting with the House Democrats to see if they can keep Republicans from taking House seats. Newsom is preparing lawfare. We must strike quickly. The media has already begun their attacks.

We talked to them. We listened to them. They turned around and drove over us like so much road kill. Liberty! Fix what they broke!

It’s the garbage people against the establishment. They have the money, and we have the advantage.

The only unity we should be discussing is the unity of the regular people and anyone else who wants to save America.

I don’t want to heal this country. I want to bring it into proper working order and that will, undoubtedly, involve making the people who broke this country angry. — Leslie Douglas (@lesliedouglasx) November 7, 2024

Mr. Carroll did clarify his post. The original point still holds.

Agreed- citizens, voters are regular people. They are the ones we need to reach out to. Most of the politicians and celebs got there through bribes, blackmail, and worse. They deserve a speedy trial and their due justice. — Ian Carroll (@Cancelcloco) November 6, 2024

Carroll was talking about not falling for psyops.

It’s not about what they would do. It’s about what we would do. You can’t make America great again if you play into the cia psyops to divide the country further- then you’re just doing their job for them. Think. — Ian Carroll (@Cancelcloco) November 6, 2024

Carroll added to his warning:

You are making sweeping judgments as though every Kamala voter is the extremists that go viral online. Seems like you don’t know too many liberals.

They think all conservatives are racist bigots who hate women and are uneducated.

Both takes are retarded and obviously underthought. Most Kamala supporters are perfectly regular people outside of their political beliefs. They have families they want the best for.

Most people on both sides are pretty damn similar- the primary difference is the information source from which they’re building their political opinions.

Most liberals don’t even know what the left is doing with transing kids and the border, etc, because they purposefully don’t talk about it on leftist news.

Then again, many are traitors, and we have to distinguish. The media is lying to them:

STEVE BANNON: You Have Stolen It, You Lied About It, You Tried To Destroy The Country, What You Have Done With And Let 15 Million Illegal Aliens Invade Our Country, You’re Traitors, You’re Guilty Of Treason. pic.twitter.com/UJeNyCDv1N — Bannon’s WarRoom (@Bannons_WarRoom) November 3, 2024