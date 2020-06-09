David Dorn’s murderer was arrested and charged

A suspect has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of David Dorn, a retired St. Louis police captain who was gunned down while trying to protect his friend’s pawn shop from looters on June 2.

Stephan Cannon, 24, was identified after an investigation, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner said.

There was surveillance footage.

“Based upon the diligent work of the police department, collaboration with the Circuit Attorney’s Office, and the cooperation from the outraged community, we have issued charges for the tragic murder of” the 77-year-old Dorn, she said in a statement.

Cannon was charged with robbery, burglary, armed criminal action, and felony possession of a firearm in addition to murder. He’s being held without bond.

They found a stolen TV set in Cannon’s house.

Video footage shows a Pontiac G6 pull up outside the shop and several people exit the vehicle before entering the store. Cannon and another man are seen running into the store; the other man passes several televisions to a third person, who places them inside the vehicle.

The footage showed Cannon leaving the store and walking toward the vehicle just before Dorn arrived. When the gunshots that killed Dorn were fired, Cannon was the only person standing at the corner.

“Multiple plumes of smoke are seen coming from the area where only the defendant was standing,” according to the probable cause statement. The investigator said in the statement later: “Once Dorn has been shot and falls to the ground, the defendant can be seen approaching the door to the pawnshop.”

All the subjects ran out after someone yelled to tell the others to leave.

Police officers on June 5 released surveillance footage showing seven black men entering the store beneath a security gate. At least two of them were armed. All seven were deemed persons of interest.

David Dorn served his community for decades as a law enforcement officer. He had five children and ten grandchildren. That night, he was protecting his friend’s pawn shop. He is the man who deserved three days of memorial services.

“All over some TVs.” 77-year-old St. Louis retired Police Captain David Dorn was shot dead by looters when he tried to get them to stop looting a local pawn shop. pic.twitter.com/Xtvii4HoB1 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 2, 2020