Day of Rage, tearing down the Founding on Columbus Day

Ending Columbus Day is not about ‘Indigenous People.’ It’s about destroying our Founding. We don’t know how Columbus behaved and have almost no information from that time. What we do know is that Columbus represents our Founding in a very significant way.

George Washington recognized him after the nation declared its independence from the British.

The left wants Columbus Day gone. They call this day, Indigenous Peoples’ Day instead of Native American Day because they want people to believe everyone south of our borders belongs in this country as the true Americans over the so-called European colonizers.

Columbus was actually benign for his times according to many historians. There is numerous evidence of Columbus instructing his crew to treat the natives with kindness and not rape or pillage.

This Isn’t Colonization

He was a discoverer, not a colonizer. He colonized nothing and as far as America being colonized, there wasn’t much to colonize and not very many people in his time. The way we treated the natives in the fledgling nation was very wrong, of that there is no doubt. But Columbus had nothing to do with that.

“F— all you colonizers!…Everyone of you that’s against Black Lives Matter can f— the f— off.” Antifa rioters in the process of toppling the Portland statue of Roosevelt. They were soon successful in pulling it down. Video by rioter Tracy Lynn Molina. pic.twitter.com/D5XgfX3slR — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 12, 2020

Why Columbus

Columbus Day became a nationally celebrated holiday following a mass lynching of Italians in New Orleans—the largest incident of lynching in American history.

In 1892—the 400th anniversary of the Columbus voyage—President Benjamin Harrison called for a national celebration of Columbus and his achievements. Americans patriotically celebrated Columbus and erected numerous statues in his honor as the country embraced him.

President Ronald Reagan defined the day:

Columbus is justly admired as a brilliant navigator, a fearless man of action, a visionary who opened the eyes of an older world to an entirely new one. Above all, he personifies a view of the world that many see as quintessentially American: not merely optimistic, but scornful of the very notion of despair.

That is what the day is about. Unfortunately, fraudulent historian, the Marxist-Leninist Howard Zinn did his best to destroy America’s image with misinformation as he destroyed the image of all our heroes.

Columbus is being obliterated by entire local and state governments in response to communist thought.

This isn’t the first time that Columbus was attacked. In the early 1900s, the Klu Klux Klan attempted to do the same but failed.

As the pro-Columbus website The Truth About Columbus points out, the Ku Klux Klan worked to stop Columbus Day celebrations, smash statues, and reverse his growing influence on American culture.

According to The Truth About Columbus, in the 1920s, the Klan “attempted to remove Columbus Day as a state holiday in Oregon,” burned a cross “to disturb a Columbus Day celebration in Pennsylvania,” and successfully “opposed the erection of a statue of Columbus in Richmond, Virginia, only to see the decision to reject the statue reversed.”

Today we have communists and anarchists destroying every statue representing American heroes, claiming it’s about race. But at the very heart of their hatred is a seething hatred for this country and its very beginnings. They want to tear it down and institute communism. They are no different than ISIS, Mao, Castro, Hitler, Maduro, and any other authoritarian movement.

Portland Is the Center

The American revolutionaries are tearing down the statues of Abraham Lincoln who freed the slaves. Lincoln saw the cruelty and injustice of the system. Roosevelt’s statue fell at their hands.

In Portland, the anarcho-communists tore down statues, smashed windows, called for an end to the fraudulent accusation of colonialism, and the abolishment of police.

In honor of hating Columbus, the rioters and looters destroyed the entrance to the Oregon Historical Society late Sunday. They then moved into other areas of downtown, smashing storefronts and engaging in other acts of destruction,” according to news reports out of Oregon.

Antifa rioters in Portland have smashed up the Oregon Historical Society tonight. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/aUozlDlBXG — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 12, 2020

Law enforcement did nothing for an hour until the first statue came down. It was then declared a riot.

On Monday morning President Trump tweeted in response to Sunday night’s destruction that the “FBI and Law Enforcement must focus their energy on Antifa and the Radical left, those who have spent the summer trying to burn down poorly run Democrat Cities throughout the USA!”

The Abraham Lincoln statue in Portland was toppled tonight by the “indigenous” faction of antifa who organized a “day of rage.” #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/HJ6ul7p4Hi — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 12, 2020

Violence, Anarchy, and the Destruction of Our Way of Life

Tonight the “indigenous” faction of antifa held a “day of rage” riot in Portland. They banned video recording as the criminal acts were planned ahead. They’ve toppled the statues of Roosevelt & Lincoln so far using chains. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/PkTqxeCLIj — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 12, 2020

Portland Police pursued protesters, legal observers, and press through a soggy Waterfront Park, near the tail end of last night’s Ingenious Peoples’ Day of Rage. pic.twitter.com/a56Rd032qK — Suzette Smith (@suzettesmith) October 12, 2020

#Antifa black bloc rioters cheer and celebrate the mass vandalism and destruction in downtown Portland tonight. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/OwD0SxHCxj — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 12, 2020

None of this is simply an ‘idea.’

RT to expose Joe Biden for gaslighting our country by calling Antifa “an idea, not an organization”. We’ve seen Antifa organize to beat people, steal, burn cities and attack police for months. We can’t let Joe pretend it never happened. #SayNoToAntifaJoe pic.twitter.com/CMVdh9RpGL — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 1, 2020