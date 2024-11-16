Day One Is Getting Very Interesting

By
M DOWLING
-
0
0

It looks like key Republicans will be on the same page on day one. They will move the agenda from day one. Progressive Democrats presented us with an existential threat, and it woke up more than 76 million Americans who voted for him.

Eric Daugherty of Florida Voice reported some good news from John Thune. He wants to take a hatchet to the 1,000 Biden-Harris regulations that cost Americans $1 trillion.

He also said he would work every day to advance Donald Trump’s agenda.

The incoming EPA Secretary, pending Senate confirmation, will begin slashing regulations from day one.

Senator Rand Paul will Chair the Homeland Security Committee and immediately begin work on reinstating Remain in Mexico.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments