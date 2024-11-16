Day One Is Getting Very Interesting

It looks like key Republicans will be on the same page on day one. They will move the agenda from day one. Progressive Democrats presented us with an existential threat, and it woke up more than 76 million Americans who voted for him.

Eric Daugherty of Florida Voice reported some good news from John Thune. He wants to take a hatchet to the 1,000 Biden-Harris regulations that cost Americans $1 trillion.

He also said he would work every day to advance Donald Trump’s agenda.

BREAKING: New GOP Senate Majority Leader John Thune says it’s time to “check the bureaucratic machine” by “taking a HATCHET to the regulatory apparatus.” “Starting with the 1,000 Biden-Harris regulations that have cost Americans nearly $2 trillion.” “I will work every day to… pic.twitter.com/MsZ1jk2urp — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 14, 2024

The incoming EPA Secretary, pending Senate confirmation, will begin slashing regulations from day one.

JUST IN: Incoming Trump EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin announces he will begin slashing regulations on day one pic.twitter.com/wa6JC3cI8g — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 11, 2024

Senator Rand Paul will Chair the Homeland Security Committee and immediately begin work on reinstating Remain in Mexico.

BREAKING: Senator Rand Paul is going to be the new chairman of the Homeland Security Committee – and intends to IMMEDIATELY begin work on reinstating Remain in Mexico. “For the health of our republic, Congress must stand up once again for its constitutional role. This… pic.twitter.com/fsdxp6mgcp — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 15, 2024

