Newsmax settles suit, issues an apology to Dr. Coomer, Dominion exec









Newsmax has apologized to Dominion Voting Systems executive Dr. Eric Coomer after being sued for defamation. The voting machine executive was falsely accused of rigging the election.

Upon receiving an apology, he moved to dismiss Newsmax as a defendant in a defamation lawsuit. He reached a settlement with Newsmax, which has apologized.

“Coomer sued Newsmax in December in state court in Colorado over false claims that he took part in an ‘Antifa conference call’ to rig the 2020 presidential election against Donald Trump,” the report explained.

“He revised his lawsuit in February to bolster his claims against Newsmax, as Insider previously reported.”

Newsmax posted an apology, saying there was “no evidence” to back up the theories that Dominion software was used to manipulate the 2020 election.

“Since Election Day, various guests, attorneys, and hosts on Newsmax have offered opinions and claims about Dr. Eric Coomer, the Director of Product Strategy and Security at Dominion Voting Systems,” the statement read. “Newsmax would like to clarify its coverage of Dr. Coomer and note that while Newsmax initially covered claims by President Trump’s lawyers, supporters, and others that Dr. Coomer played a role in manipulating Dominion voting machines, Dominion voting software, and the final vote counts in the 2020 presidential election, Newsmax subsequently found no evidence that such allegations were true.”

“On behalf of Newsmax, we would like to apologize for any harm that our reporting of the allegations against Dr. Coomer may have caused to Dr. Coomer and his family,” Newsmax said.

BACKGROUND

Dr. Coomer sued the Trump campaign, Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell as well as news networks OANN and Newsmax over alleged defamation, Daily Mail reports.

OANN reporter Chanel Rion was named.

He filed the lawsuit in Denver, Colorado on Tuesday.

“Today I have filed a lawsuit in Colorado in an effort to unwind as much of the damage as possible done to me, my family, my life, and my livelihood as a result of the numerous false public statements that I was somehow responsible for ‘rigging’ the 2020 presidential election,” he said.

He said he went into hiding for a time.

The suit says those claims have led to death threats and done “untold damage to his reputation as a national expert on voting systems,” NPR reports.

Coomer added in a statement: “The widespread dissemination of false conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election has had devastating consequences both for me personally and for many of the thousands of American election workers and officials, both Republican and Democratic, who put aside their political beliefs to run free, fair, and transparent elections.”

“Elections are not about politics; they are about accurately tabulating legally cast votes.”

Coomer was the subject of conspiracies after conservative podcaster Joe Oltmann said he had been part of a call with an “Eric from Dominion” who said, “don’t worry about the election. Trump is not going to win. I made effing sure of that.”

Oltmann, who is also named in the suit, has not provided any evidence of the call but his claims were spread through right-wing media.

Coomer said he has never been part of any political group, doesn’t donate to political campaigns, and only shares his personal opinion with family and friends.

