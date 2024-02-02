DC Case Against Donald Trump Is Removed from the Court Roster

By
M Dowling
-
9
3761

The DC case against Donald Trump has been removed from the court roster. It was set for March. No reason was given. However, there are motions pending appeal.

Merrick Garland won’t release the names of prosecutors who are working for Jack Smith in the case against Donald Trump. And this is the most transparent administration ever. At least that’s what Joe Biden says.

Anna Paulina Luna believes it’s tied to her letter requesting information.

Anna Paulina Luna believes Smith was appointed unconstitutionally.


9 Comments
The Stranger...
The Stranger...
This HAS got to be a head fake…
Keep your head on a swivel and remember, the ONLY WAY the Democrats can stop the loss of power is to find a reason to declare Marital law.
So don’t let your guard down and keep your head on a swivel!

Anonymous
Anonymous
Stolen elections have consequences.

Michael Day
Michael Day
My Fellow Americans again and again
WHAT is THE LAW
This FACT
CITIZENS GRAND JURY
1947 both poo-litcal bandits Changed how the
CITIZENS GRAND JURY WORKED IN THERE
Democracy of MOB RULE
First what rule was changed
DISTRICT ATTORNEY was not In con-troll of what
THE CITIZENS deem in the best interest of
WE THE POPLE
The citizens demanded a citizen answer to them for
Crimes brought TO there ATTENTION BY FREEDOM OF THE PRESS
or THE Political NEWS Found in the Official Records
Bottom line THE CITIZENS Told the DA’S what
QUESTIONS to ask of a Citizen
A CITIZEN THAN COULD TAKE THE
V Amendment
This is why today a BIG HAM SANDWICH Named
TRUMP can be indicted over an over on BULL CHIT
FAKE Evidence
Why the rule change
PEARL HARBOUR
My Fellow Americans
TODAY why has not ONE SO-called TEACHER OF THE LAW
said what is starring AMERICANS in our face the
FAILURE OF THE LAW TO WORK
My fellow Americans a ham sandwich named TRUMP
is not a very stable Genus his Game is
a very old Shakespeare play
SOUND OF FURY SIGNIFYING NOTHING
Many will shout at the simple FACTS he has not DONE
Anything BUT TALK
When in power and explain a damn thing what NATION STATE
IS THE ENEMY OF ONE PEOPLE
MY FELLOW AMERICANS IT IS
THE DRAGON
CHINA bought and paid for by stolen TAXS
Last but not LEAST
The LAW to solve this MESS
Is found in our AMERICAN MISSION STATEMENT
THE DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE
First Paragraph
ONE PEOPLE can DISSOLVE BOTH POO-LITCAL
BANDITS AS ENEMYS OF
ONE PEOPLE
There CRIME is simple TAXS DEBT AND
FALSIFIED POTUS FJB

Ads Base
Ads Base
Liberal policies and principles are destroying this country. It’s time to educate the people as to what they are doing at all times.

Titaniumman
Titaniumman
Question, Why hasn’t there been a move by the Republicans to remove Garland for the many times he has perjured himself while under oath, and knowingly appointing Jack Smith as a special prosecutor when he knew he wasn’t at all qualified for the job?
IMHO. Garland like Myorkis should be tried for their treasonous activities.

Catpaws
Catpaws
Answer: Most of today’s Republicans went to school when boys who exhibited bad behavior were given drugs that turned out to be chemical castration. Most Republicans are eunuchs incapable of resisting Democrat aggression.

Anonymous
Anonymous
Wow, so brilliant. Then again you can’t say too much about a kindergarten dropout.

