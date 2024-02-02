DC Case Against Donald Trump Is Removed from the Court Roster

The DC case against Donald Trump has been removed from the court roster. It was set for March. No reason was given. However, there are motions pending appeal.

Merrick Garland won’t release the names of prosecutors who are working for Jack Smith in the case against Donald Trump. And this is the most transparent administration ever. At least that’s what Joe Biden says.

Durham Report reconfirming corrupt targeting of Trump by anti-Trump operatives in FBI/DOJ further highlight URGENCY of learning who is working the Jack Smith’s anti-Trump investigation! Biden DOJ Refuses to Reveal Names of Special Counsel Smith’s Staffhttps://t.co/nTRJ07u8AZ pic.twitter.com/tZyMRswwKT — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) May 17, 2023

Anna Paulina Luna believes it’s tied to her letter requesting information.

Within hours of my office sending a letter asking Jack Smith to produce information regarding his investigation, his case against Trump is removed from the docket. Jack Smith owes the American people and Congress answers. https://t.co/zGvI2UJ6Q2 pic.twitter.com/dFw05ELmNR — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) February 2, 2024

Anna Paulina Luna believes Smith was appointed unconstitutionally.

My colleagues and I have grave constitutional concerns about the appointment of Jack Smith. That is why I am demanding answers from him. Jack Smith has 9 days to respond. pic.twitter.com/IOqWzdC1J7 — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) February 1, 2024

