Sec. Granholm Works Indirectly with the CCP to Ban Gas Stoves

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm met privately with the leader of the Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI), a dark money group that funded a recent study used to justify calls for a gas stove ban.

According to her internal agency calendar, Granholm met with Jules Kortenhorst, the CEO of RMI at the time, in June 2021. The government watchdog group Americans for Public Trust (APT) obtained the calendar. Kortenhorst is a widely known global climate activist who founded the Energy Transitions Commission. Kortenhorst chairs the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council on Net Zero Transition.

The Department of Energy said they were meeting on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. However, she only met with Kortenhorst, and it was a one-hour Zoom call.

“Despite calling stories about the Biden administration banning gas stoves ‘ridiculous’ and ‘not true,’ Secretary Granholm’s calendar tells a different story,” APT executive director Caitlin Sutherland told Fox News Digital. “We’ve now learned that she consulted with the dark money group pushing to ban gas stoves.”

“Suffice it to say, ‘ridiculous’ and ‘not true’ proposals don’t ordinarily involve a meeting with the Secretary of Energy — and where there’s smoke, there’s fire,” Sutherland added. “Americans everywhere must demand Granholm and green energy extremists stay out of their kitchens.”

The situation worsened when RMI’s ties to the Chinese Communists became known after the Free Beacon posted the information.

RMI is a Colorado-based nonprofit that works to accelerate the global green energy transition. They are trying to do it through the electrification of everything. They made headlines after funding a debunked study highlighting non-existent public health dangers from gas stove usage.

The study was a complete fraud. Granholm promoted the study.

Earlier this month, the DOE reignited the debate, proposing tight efficiency regulations that would restrict consumers’ gas stove purchases in the future.

RMI has collaborated with the Chinese government to study transitioning away from traditional fossil fuels, and the group’s only office outside the U.S. is in Beijing. RMI is a member of the China Clean Transportation Partnership. Fox reports that it is a green group with significant ties to the Chinese government.

The Chinese Communist government, which can not be separated from its military, builds new coal plants monthly. It does not intend to move away from fossil fuels. But they do encourage us to do so.

Fox News Digital:

In 2013, RMI worked with the National Development and Reform Commission, a Chinese government entity, to create a roadmap for “China’s revolution in energy consumption and production to 2050.” The report largely showed how China’s economy could adopt new clean energy technologies to replace oil and gas infrastructure.

RMI board member Wei Ding was previously the chairman of the China International Capital Corporation, a bank partially owned by the Chinese government.

And RMI has received millions of dollars in DOE funding, and its staff members have participated in agency events on green transportation and sustainability.

The DOE awarded RMI a $4.4 million grant in March 2022 to demonstrate “an integrated retrofit package in a building in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

On Jan. 4, RMI pledged to continue its partnership with the Chinese government. And they advocated for removing existing gas stoves from private homes.

It seems like the CCP operates through Democrats to help destroy our energy sector.

HOLY MOLY! New Energy Department documents show that Jennifer Granholm met with a CCP-connected group to strategize about BANNING gas stoves. This is unimaginably UN-AMERICAN. This whole administration is 100% COMPROMISED by China! They’re OWNED by Beijing!! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) February 10, 2023

Mrs. Granholm is not honest and does not work for the American people or America. She makes a lot of money off her EV investments.

Energy Sec. Jennifer Granholm claims Biden “has been singularly focused” on lowering energy costs. FACT: Since Biden began his war on American energy, families have LOST over $2,250 on average paying increased energy costs. pic.twitter.com/LOSdGfAOK2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 23, 2023

